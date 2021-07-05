Azerbaijan records growth in precious metals' price
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The prices of precious metals grew in Azerbaijan on July 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 15.0535 manat or $8.85 (0.5 percent) and made up 3,038.3335 manat or $1,787.25 per ounce.
The price of silver shrank by 0.8275 manat or 49 cents (1.87 percent) and amounted to 45.1308 manat ($26.55).
The price of platinum went up by 10.8035 manat or $6.35 (0.58 percent) and equaled to 1,866.9485 manat ($1,098.2).
The price of palladium rose by 52.785 manat or $31.05 (1.12 percent) and stood at 4,758.13 manat ($2,798.9).
In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 140.352 manat or $82.56 (4.4 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 1.4042 manat or 83 cents (3 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 97.206 manat or $57.18 per ounce (4.9 percent), while palladium decreased by 51.629 manat or $30.37 (1.1 percent).
On annual basis, the price of gold rose by 21.6155 manat or $12.71 (0.7 percent), silver grew by 14.5059 manat or $8.53 (47.4 percent), platinum spiked by 482.069 manat or $283.57 (34.8 percent), and palladium surged by 1,510.28 manat or $888.4 (46.5 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
July 5, 2021
|
3,038.3335
|
45.1308
|
1,866.9485
|
4,758.13
|
July 2, 2021
|
3,023.28
|
44.3033
|
1,856.145
|
4,705.345
|
June 5, 2021
|
3,178.6855
|
46.535
|
1,964.1545
|
4,809.759
|
July 5, 2020
|
3,016.718
|
30.6249
|
1,384.8795
|
3,247.85
|
Change in a day
|
in man.
|
15.0535
|
0.8275
|
10.8035
|
52.785
|
in %
|
0.5
|
1.87
|
0.58
|
1.12
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-140.352
|
-1.4042
|
-97.206
|
-51.629
|
in %
|
-4.4
|
-3
|
-4.9
|
-1.1
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
21.6155
|
14.5059
|
482.069
|
1,510.28
|
in %
|
0.7
|
47.4
|
34.8
|
46.5
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 5)
