Azerbaijan records growth in precious metals' price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals grew in Azerbaijan on July 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 15.0535 manat or $8.85 (0.5 percent) and made up 3,038.3335 manat or $1,787.25 per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 0.8275 manat or 49 cents (1.87 percent) and amounted to 45.1308 manat ($26.55).

The price of platinum went up by 10.8035 manat or $6.35 (0.58 percent) and equaled to 1,866.9485 manat ($1,098.2).

The price of palladium rose by 52.785 manat or $31.05 (1.12 percent) and stood at 4,758.13 manat ($2,798.9).

In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 140.352 manat or $82.56 (4.4 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 1.4042 manat or 83 cents (3 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 97.206 manat or $57.18 per ounce (4.9 percent), while palladium decreased by 51.629 manat or $30.37 (1.1 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold rose by 21.6155 manat or $12.71 (0.7 percent), silver grew by 14.5059 manat or $8.53 (47.4 percent), platinum spiked by 482.069 manat or $283.57 (34.8 percent), and palladium surged by 1,510.28 manat or $888.4 (46.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) July 5, 2021 3,038.3335 45.1308 1,866.9485 4,758.13 July 2, 2021 3,023.28 44.3033 1,856.145 4,705.345 June 5, 2021 3,178.6855 46.535 1,964.1545 4,809.759 July 5, 2020 3,016.718 30.6249 1,384.8795 3,247.85 Change in a day in man. 15.0535 0.8275 10.8035 52.785 in % 0.5 1.87 0.58 1.12 Change in a month in man. -140.352 -1.4042 -97.206 -51.629 in % -4.4 -3 -4.9 -1.1 Change in a year in man. 21.6155 14.5059 482.069 1,510.28 in % 0.7 47.4 34.8 46.5

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 5)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni