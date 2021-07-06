Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan increased on July 6 compared to the previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 19.2185 manat or $11.305 (0.63 percent), amounting to 3,057.552 manat or $1,798.56 and an ounce of silver - by 0.0187 manat or 0.011 cents (0.04 percent), amounting to 45.1495 manat or $26.55.

The price per ounce of platinum increased by 19.8305 manat or $11.665 (1.06 percent) and amounted to 1,886.779 manat or $1,109.87, and per ounce of palladium - by 42.7975 manat or $25.175 (0.9 percent), amounting to 4,800.9275 manat or $2,824.075.

Over the month, the price of an ounce of gold dropped by 121.1335 manat or $71.255 (3.8 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 1.3855 manat or 0.815 cents (3 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 77.3755 manat or $45.515 (3.9 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 8.8315 manat or $5.195 (0.2 percent).

Over the year, gold price increased by 42.534 manat or $25.02 (1.4 percent), while silver rose in price by 14.5258 manat or $8.54 (47.4 percent). Platinum rose in price by 503.115 manat or $295.95 (36.4 percent), and palladium - by 1,541.7895 manat or 0.90 cents (47.3 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) July 6, 2021 3,057.552 45.1495 1,886.779 4,800.9275 July 5, 2021 3,038.3335 45.1308 1,866.9485 4,758.13 June 6, 2021 3,178.6855 46.535 1,964.1545 4,809.759 July 6, 2020 3,015.018 30.6237 1,383.664 3,259.138 Change in a day: In manat 19.2185 0.0187 19.8305 42.7975 in % 0.63 0.04 1.06 0.9 Change in a month: In manat -121.1335 -1.3855 -77.3755 -8.8315 in % -3.8 -3 -3.9 -0.2 Change in a year: In manat 42.534 14.5258 503.115 1,541.7895 in % 1.4 47.4 36.4 47.3

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni