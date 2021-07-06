Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals

Finance 6 July 2021 14:14 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan increased on July 6 compared to the previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 19.2185 manat or $11.305 (0.63 percent), amounting to 3,057.552 manat or $1,798.56 and an ounce of silver - by 0.0187 manat or 0.011 cents (0.04 percent), amounting to 45.1495 manat or $26.55.

The price per ounce of platinum increased by 19.8305 manat or $11.665 (1.06 percent) and amounted to 1,886.779 manat or $1,109.87, and per ounce of palladium - by 42.7975 manat or $25.175 (0.9 percent), amounting to 4,800.9275 manat or $2,824.075.

Over the month, the price of an ounce of gold dropped by 121.1335 manat or $71.255 (3.8 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 1.3855 manat or 0.815 cents (3 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 77.3755 manat or $45.515 (3.9 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 8.8315 manat or $5.195 (0.2 percent).

Over the year, gold price increased by 42.534 manat or $25.02 (1.4 percent), while silver rose in price by 14.5258 manat or $8.54 (47.4 percent). Platinum rose in price by 503.115 manat or $295.95 (36.4 percent), and palladium - by 1,541.7895 manat or 0.90 cents (47.3 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

July 6, 2021

3,057.552

45.1495

1,886.779

4,800.9275

July 5, 2021

3,038.3335

45.1308

1,866.9485

4,758.13

June 6, 2021

3,178.6855

46.535

1,964.1545

4,809.759

July 6, 2020

3,015.018

30.6237

1,383.664

3,259.138

Change in a day:

In manat

19.2185

0.0187

19.8305

42.7975

in %

0.63

0.04

1.06

0.9

Change in a month:

In manat

-121.1335

-1.3855

-77.3755

-8.8315

in %

-3.8

-3

-3.9

-0.2

Change in a year:

In manat

42.534

14.5258

503.115

1,541.7895

in %

1.4

47.4

36.4

47.3

