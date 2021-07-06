Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan increased on July 6 compared to the previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 19.2185 manat or $11.305 (0.63 percent), amounting to 3,057.552 manat or $1,798.56 and an ounce of silver - by 0.0187 manat or 0.011 cents (0.04 percent), amounting to 45.1495 manat or $26.55.
The price per ounce of platinum increased by 19.8305 manat or $11.665 (1.06 percent) and amounted to 1,886.779 manat or $1,109.87, and per ounce of palladium - by 42.7975 manat or $25.175 (0.9 percent), amounting to 4,800.9275 manat or $2,824.075.
Over the month, the price of an ounce of gold dropped by 121.1335 manat or $71.255 (3.8 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 1.3855 manat or 0.815 cents (3 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 77.3755 manat or $45.515 (3.9 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 8.8315 manat or $5.195 (0.2 percent).
Over the year, gold price increased by 42.534 manat or $25.02 (1.4 percent), while silver rose in price by 14.5258 manat or $8.54 (47.4 percent). Platinum rose in price by 503.115 manat or $295.95 (36.4 percent), and palladium - by 1,541.7895 manat or 0.90 cents (47.3 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
July 6, 2021
|
3,057.552
|
45.1495
|
1,886.779
|
4,800.9275
|
July 5, 2021
|
3,038.3335
|
45.1308
|
1,866.9485
|
4,758.13
|
June 6, 2021
|
3,178.6855
|
46.535
|
1,964.1545
|
4,809.759
|
July 6, 2020
|
3,015.018
|
30.6237
|
1,383.664
|
3,259.138
|
Change in a day:
|
In manat
|
19.2185
|
0.0187
|
19.8305
|
42.7975
|
in %
|
0.63
|
0.04
|
1.06
|
0.9
|
Change in a month:
|
In manat
|
-121.1335
|
-1.3855
|
-77.3755
|
-8.8315
|
in %
|
-3.8
|
-3
|
-3.9
|
-0.2
|
Change in a year:
|
In manat
|
42.534
|
14.5258
|
503.115
|
1,541.7895
|
in %
|
1.4
|
47.4
|
36.4
|
47.3
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni