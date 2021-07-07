Iranian currency rates for July 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have increased and 29 have decreased compared to July 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,635 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 7 Iranian rial on July 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,933 58,183 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,433 45,556 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,892 4,917 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,827 4,905 1 Danish krone DKK 6,675 6,703 1 Indian rupee INR 563 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,436 139,430 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,523 26,577 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,956 37,870 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,408 5,407 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,688 34,062 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,444 29,502 1 South African rand ZAR 2,924 2,948 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,831 4,844 1 Russian ruble RUB 565 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,493 31,636 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,162 31,224 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,574 49,603 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,107 2,111 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,002 35,181 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,319 9,319 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,482 6,498 100 Thai baths THB 130,178 130,841 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,105 10,107 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,928 37,186 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 49,635 49,839 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,853 9,854 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,364 13,352 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,899 2,899 1 Afghan afghani AFN 529 529 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,428 16,562 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,318 85,170 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,689 3,692 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,992 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,261 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,613 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,809 rials, and the price of $1 is 224,076 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 246,000-249,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 291,000-294,000 rials.