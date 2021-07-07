Iranian currency rates for July 7

Finance 7 July 2021 09:54 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for July 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have increased and 29 have decreased compared to July 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,635 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on July 7

Iranian rial on July 6

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

58,933

58,183

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,433

45,556

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,892

4,917

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,827

4,905

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,675

6,703

1 Indian rupee

INR

563

566

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,436

139,430

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,523

26,577

100 Japanese yens

JPY

37,956

37,870

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,408

5,407

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,688

34,062

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,444

29,502

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,924

2,948

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,831

4,844

1 Russian ruble

RUB

565

572

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,493

31,636

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,162

31,224

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,574

49,603

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,107

2,111

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

26

26

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,002

35,181

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,319

9,319

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,482

6,498

100 Thai baths

THB

130,178

130,841

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,105

10,107

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,928

37,186

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

49,635

49,839

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,853

9,854

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,364

13,352

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,899

2,899

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

529

529

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,428

16,562

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,720

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

84,318

85,170

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,689

3,692

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,992

11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,261 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,613 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,809 rials, and the price of $1 is 224,076 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 246,000-249,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 291,000-294,000 rials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israeli ambassador outlines areas to co-op with Azerbaijan on its liberated lands
Israeli ambassador outlines areas to co-op with Azerbaijan on its liberated lands
Secretary General of Council of Europe welcomes Azerbaijan's return of detained Armenians
Secretary General of Council of Europe welcomes Azerbaijan's return of detained Armenians
CoE supports work for finding long standing sustainable solution on Karabakh - SecGen
CoE supports work for finding long standing sustainable solution on Karabakh - SecGen
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
EU to support direct ferry lines of Georgia with EU states - Commissioner Georgia 11:01
Demand down at Iran's gold market amid new COVID-19 wave Business 10:51
Trial over Armenian militants who tortured Azerbaijani captives continues in Baku (PHOTO) Economy 10:48
Russia ready to use its base in Tajikistan to defend allies — Lavrov Tajikistan 10:46
Bank of Israel Governor: Tax real estate investors Israel 10:44
Kyrgyzstan reports 1,198 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 10:37
Documentation for IAP project company fully prepared – Croatian minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10:36
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender for buildings overhaul Tenders 10:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 7 Finance 10:30
Youth union of Azerbaijan's ruling party makes statement on Okhchuchay river's pollution by Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 10:27
Czech Development Agency shares data on priorities of co-op with Georgia Business 10:21
Poland risks 15,000 COVID cases a day in autumn Europe 10:20
Increased pipeline gas into Europe would help moderate gas prices globally - Fitch Solutions Oil&Gas 10:14
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange keeps rising Business 10:14
Asphalting of 'Victory Road' to Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha kicks off (PHOTO) Transport 10:13
Fuel consumption to enjoy sustained recovery in markets with high vaccination rates - Fitch Solutions Oil&Gas 10:11
Georgia implementing three major infrastructure projects Transport 09:55
Iranian currency rates for July 7 Finance 09:54
Oil steadies after tumble as market awaits OPEC+ clarity Oil&Gas 09:42
TAP consortium, Albania ink agreement for first gas outlet point Oil&Gas 09:41
Azerbaijani journalists slam 'Reporters Without Borders' in joint statement Politics 09:13
Elsa hovers off Florida Gulf Coast World 08:43
Georgia reveals real GDP growth rate Business 08:23
Most int'l financial institutions realized just how bad coal is for long-term business - NGO Forum on ADB (INTERVIEW) Oil&Gas 08:00
Death toll rises to 36 in U.S. Florida building collapse, 109 still missing US 07:47
Turkey reports 5,299 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:38
Explosive-laden drone hit Erbil airport in Iraq World 05:37
Iraq reports record daily COVID-19 cases at 8,818 Arab World 04:40
Oil prices retreat after OPEC+ standoff World 03:38
Biden zeroes in on Delta variant as U.S. nears 160 mln fully vaccinated US 02:34
China launches new relay satellite World 01:40
German minister Maas targets end to COVID-19 restrictions next month Europe 00:57
UK reports highest daily rise of coronavirus cases since late January Europe 00:25
Azerbaijan, Brazil close to signing agreements in education, agriculture sectors - ambassador Economy 6 July 23:59
Iran informs IAEA of plans to produce enriched uranium up to 20 pct purity Nuclear Program 6 July 23:19
COVID-19: Turkey reports 3 delta plus cases, eyes more vaccines Turkey 6 July 22:40
Gas pipeline explosion in SW Iran leaves 3 dead, 4 injured Iran 6 July 22:22
Georgia, Azerbaijan intend to deepen cooperation in a number of areas Georgia 6 July 21:55
Turkmenistan, EU discuss implementation of national programs in field of human rights Turkmenistan 6 July 21:22
Georgian budget for 2021 provides growth of various subsidy programs - minister Business 6 July 20:54
Georgian National Bank authorizes Credo Bank to acquire stake in another bank Business 6 July 20:54
Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of working groups on energy and environmental issues in Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 6 July 20:54
Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency expands list of routes to Azerbaijan Transport 6 July 20:53
Armenia destroyed most of trees on Azerbaijani territory during occupation - Ministry of Ecology Politics 6 July 20:49
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Russian counterpart Politics 6 July 20:33
Exploration of ground and surface waters starts in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Economy 6 July 20:27
Azerbaijani servicemen wounded – Defense ministry Society 6 July 20:27
Baku to host 25th Int’l Business Forum (PHOTO) Economy 6 July 19:41
Volume of coupon payments to investors down in Azerbaijan Finance 6 July 19:22
Azerbaijan determining competitive opportunities of Kazakh IT business Economy 6 July 19:01
Azerbaijani PM, Russian health minister stress successful development of ties in all spheres Politics 6 July 19:00
Karabakh ferry ship repaired at shipyard in Baku - ASCO Economy 6 July 18:32
Azerbaijani, Iranian customs services discuss acceleration of border processes (PHOTO) Transport 6 July 18:19
Iranian Free Zones High Council talks investments in infrastructure Business 6 July 18:18
Several projects inaugurated in Iran's Aras free zone Business 6 July 18:18
Uzbek vegetable oil factory in Tashkent put up for auction Uzbekistan 6 July 18:11
Most of settlements in Azerbaijan's trade turnover accounts for freely convertible currency Finance 6 July 18:11
Azerbaijan assessing future development of complex of iron ore deposits in Dashkesan Business 6 July 18:10
Issues of expanding ties between Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces discussed (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 July 18:10
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 7 Oil&Gas 6 July 17:55
Iran unveils data on activities of west ports of Hormozgan Province Transport 6 July 17:54
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan suspends sale of coins and gold bars due to COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan 6 July 17:47
Sputnik V vaccine supplied to Azerbaijan is effective – Russian Health Ministry Society 6 July 17:39
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy building new substations in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO) Oil&Gas 6 July 17:39
Cargo movements in Iran’s Qeshm port decline Transport 6 July 17:39
Companies in Iran sign contract on production of needle coke Oil&Gas 6 July 17:32
Azerbaijan discloses volume of electricity generated by Sugovushan-1 hydropower plant Economy 6 July 17:31
Azerbaijan, Russia sign updated agreement on healthcare co-op (PHOTO) Society 6 July 17:28
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 6 July 17:27
Fattal buys 72.5% stake in boutique hotel chain 7Minds Israel 6 July 17:24
Georgia's main goal - to have predictable economic and political environment - PM Business 6 July 17:22
Indian Army chief General Naravane meets UK’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Sir Carter Other News 6 July 17:21
Russia documents 23,378 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours Russia 6 July 17:21
Germany Lifts Ban On Travellers From India, UK, Portugal Other News 6 July 17:19
Indian Govt dials investors ahead of LIC's IPO; embedded value expected by Aug Other News 6 July 17:19
Georgia sees decrease in current account deficit Business 6 July 17:18
India’s business activity picks up for sixth week running: Nomura Other News 6 July 17:18
28-year period not adequate to achieve net-zero emissions – OPEC’s Barkindo Oil&Gas 6 July 17:18
India's Paytm to file draft prospectus next week for $2.3 bln IPO, sources say Other News 6 July 17:07
Number of vaccine doses administered crosses 35 crore Other News 6 July 17:07
Qatar fund's stake in Credit Suisse rises to 6% due to convertibles Arab World 6 July 17:06
OPEC says ceasing investments in oil & gas is dangerous, unrealistic scenario Oil&Gas 6 July 17:05
Samsung Electronics Q2 profit likely up 38% on strong chip prices Other News 6 July 16:58
Humanitarian issues remain after ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan - OSCE Politics 6 July 16:50
Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture Jihad shares data on purchasing of rapeseed Business 6 July 16:42
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 6 Society 6 July 16:39
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for purchase of products Tenders 6 July 16:37
Georgia eyes to implement number of new economy programs Business 6 July 16:37
Azerbaijan confirms 78 more COVID-19 cases, 47 recoveries Society 6 July 16:35
Energy strategy for Azerbaijan's Karabakh developed (PHOTO) Economy 6 July 16:29
Iranian president talks recent electricity problems Oil&Gas 6 July 16:28
Iran increases electricity imports Oil&Gas 6 July 16:26
EBRD to allocate loan for Turkmen enterprise dev't Finance 6 July 16:07
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand continues to drop Finance 6 July 16:04
Azerbaijan gets coronavirus 'Sputnik V' vaccine from Russia – Health Ministry Society 6 July 15:59
Exports of Azerbaijan to Spain surge in value Business 6 July 15:57
Iran launches several facilities in free trade zones Business 6 July 15:57
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company plans to completely eliminate dependence on state budget by 2025 Finance 6 July 15:57
Azerbaijan developing crop, livestock breeding in liberated territories Business 6 July 15:54
Iran reduces reliance on auto parts import Business 6 July 15:46
All news