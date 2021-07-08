Israel's forex reserves surpass 200 bln USD

Israel's foreign exchange reserves reached a new record of 200.2 billion U.S. dollars at the end of June, according to data published by the Bank of Israel, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This is an increase of about 1.83 billion dollars month on month from the end of May.

The total reserves represent 48.8 percent of Israeli GDP, the country's central bank said.

This is the ninth consecutive monthly increase in Israel's forex reserves after a monthly decrease of almost 1.09 billion dollars recorded in September 2020.