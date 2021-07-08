Subsidies for winegrowers to increase in Georgia

Finance 8 July 2021 16:51 (UTC+04:00)
Subsidies for winegrowers to increase in Georgia
Kazakhstan-Singapore trade skyrockets y-o-y
Kazakhstan-Singapore trade skyrockets y-o-y
NCOC talks Water Treating Facilities Project progress in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
NCOC talks Water Treating Facilities Project progress in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Pakistan amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Pakistan amid COVID-19
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Situation in Karabakh on UNHCR Office's agenda Politics 17:31
Alpha Tau Medical agrees SPAC merger at $1b valuation Israel 17:31
Moscow has enough vaccines to meet demand, says sanitary watchdog Russia 17:27
Training aircraft crashes in Lebanon, three feared dead Arab World 17:25
The Number of Airlines Operating Passenger Flights to Baku is Increasing Economy 17:23
USAID, Azerbaijan's SMEs development agency ink MoU (PHOTO) Economy 17:20
Turkish ministry reveals number of ships docking at Aliaga port in 5M2021 Turkey 17:14
EU ready to help economic dev't of Eastern Partnership states in post-COVID-19 period - Commissioner Politics 17:12
Georgia reveals statistics on fully vaccinated people as of July 8 Georgia 17:11
U.S. Embassy delivers equipment to strengthen Kyrgyz border security Kyrgyzstan 16:52
Subsidies for winegrowers to increase in Georgia Finance 16:51
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 8 Society 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 104 more COVID-19 cases, 39 recoveries Society 16:37
PASHA Capital - top company for number of operations at Baku Stock Exchange in 1H2021 Finance 16:23
Azerbaijani Fuzuli District Prosecutor's Office talks latest mine explosion Society 16:18
Nizami Ganjavi International Center holding ‘Why Do We Need a People's Vaccine to Beat COVID-19?’ webinar (LIVE) Politics 16:09
Uzbekistan to place new sovereign Eurobonds Finance 16:03
Inflation expected to fall from March 2022 in Georgia - NBG Finance 16:01
MOL Group, Tatneft launch joint project for rubber bitumen plant Oil&Gas 15:55
European type new centers to be established in Georgian municipalities - PM Construction 15:54
Turkey discloses 5M2021 volume of cargo handled through Aliaga port Turkey 15:49
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand continues to drop Finance 15:48
EU becomes top trading partner of Georgia - PM Business 15:48
Iran completely stops selling of raw steel – President Rouhani Business 15:33
TAP, IGB critically important for securing access to diverse energy supplies – US envoy Oil&Gas 15:28
Port of Baku - key player in connectivity agenda of EU, commissioner says Economy 15:28
U.S. will not immediately lift travel restrictions - White House official US 15:23
Kazakhstan-Singapore trade skyrockets y-o-y Business 15:22
Azerbaijan to export gold in raw form and as ready-made jewelry soon - Jewelers Association Business 15:22
Russia constantly holds talks with Azerbaijan on Karabakh issue - Peskov Politics 15:21
Azerbaijan’s export volume to Israel down Business 15:21
New Israeli finance minister seeks sweeping economic changes Israel 15:20
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 15:18
NCOC talks Water Treating Facilities Project progress in Kazakhstan (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 15:18
Abu Dhabi takes stake in EdgePoint Infrastructure, commits up to $500 million Arab World 15:17
EU will recognize Russia’s COVID-19 jab unless there are artificial obstacles — Kremlin Europe 15:13
Two civilians seriously injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district Society 15:13
Iranian official talks exhibition on sale of Azerbaijani-Iranian products in Khudafarin Business 15:02
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Pakistan amid COVID-19 Business 15:01
Third stage of clinical trials of TURKOVAC vaccine against COVID-19 may be carried out in Azerbaijan Society 14:55
Decision for resumption Iran's nuclear deal to be made–Chief of Staff of President of Iran Nuclear Program 14:45
Azerbaijani official, European commissioner exchange views on prospects for co-op Politics 14:44
Kazakhstan's electric power distributing company opens tender to modernize information system Tenders 14:35
Turkmengas again opens tender for purchase of chemicals Tenders 14:32
Uzbekistan, Japan eye co-op prospects in hydrogen energy Business 14:27
Azerbaijan eyes to hold ADEX-2022 Int’l Defense Exhibition Azerbaijan 14:26
EU ready to implement several projects with Baku International Sea Trade Port Transport 14:22
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 8 Society 14:21
Many people abroad want to invest in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region - MUSIAD Economy 14:21
Azerbaijan allocates financial aid to religious structures Politics 14:17
Iran unveils number of industrial enterprises operating in Yazd Province Business 14:17
Construction of Georgian Gurjaani bypass road completed Transport 14:17
Turkmenistan working to stimulate venture financing of startups Business 14:14
Central Bank of Iran discloses value of currency exchanged in country at NIMA rate Finance 14:05
Spheres of joint economic activity of Azerbaijan and Turkey disclosed Economy 14:03
LNG trade to see modest growth in 2021 Oil&Gas 13:56
Iran's Bank Refah Kargaran issues loans to small, medium enterprises Finance 13:48
Many Israeli companies ready to co-op with Azerbaijan in liberated territories - Ambassador (VIDEO) (Exclusive) Economy 13:45
Azerbaijan sees decrease in gold, silver prices Finance 13:40
Georgia's foreign exchange reserves down Finance 13:39
Iranian companies to be able to operate in foreign ports Transport 13:32
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Finance 13:24
Scheduled maintenance at Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant postponed Oil&Gas 13:22
India expects first foreign-made Covid-19 doses through Covax by August: Report Other News 13:11
Georgian TBC Capital shares data on Tbilisi Residential Market Business 13:06
Iran sees increase in bandwidth capacity - deputy minister Business 13:05
Indian online commerce industry to touch $188 billion by 2025: Ficci Other News 13:01
4 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna likely through COVAX by August Other News 13:00
Bank of Israel bought $25b foreign currency in H1 2021 Israel 12:42
BlackRock raises $250 mln for emerging markets-focused climate fund US 12:36
Cambridge University, UAE in talks on partnership Europe 12:35
Azerbaijan's IDPs address German ambassador on Cronimet company for polluting Okhchuchay river Politics 12:35
Russia vows support for Tajikistan in case of attack from Afghan border Tajikistan 12:32
Flipkart eliminates single-use plastic packaging from supply chain Other News 12:31
Indian EAM Jaishankar meets Iranian President-elect Other News 12:30
Azerbaijan shows footage from Sheylanli village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Society 12:26
In And Out - PM's Big Changes For Key Ministries Arab World 12:19
Azerbaijani president appeals to participants of 24th Eurasian Economic Summit Politics 12:15
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi Seaport promoting local goods supply to world market Transport 12:10
Azerbaijan discloses number of restored facilities previously destroyed by Armenia Society 12:09
National Bank of Georgia working to create Credit Register Finance 12:08
Azerbaijan has successful economic, trade partnership with EU - minister Business 11:58
Indo-Pacific region new economic centre of gravity of globalised world, says Piyush Goyal Other News 11:52
EU supports development of Georgia's energy policy Oil&Gas 11:51
Cabinet expansion: Women ministers in PM Modi's team don handloom sarees, reflect India's sartorial diversity Other News 11:46
Time to call out countries harbouring terrorists, giving support to terror entities: India at UN Other News 11:46
OPEC+ will continue to increase crude oil production beyond July Oil&Gas 11:46
Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases for July 8, 2021 Georgia 11:43
Port of Baku to receive support under EU’s Economic and Investment Plan Economy 11:42
Construction of Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghbend highway in Azerbaijan progressing (PHOTO) Transport 11:42
Deliveroo reports 88% jump in orders, tempers margin forecast Europe 11:37
EIA revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum production Oil&Gas 11:25
EIA talks Kazakhstan's 2Q2021 oil extraction volume Oil&Gas 11:24
Turkmenistan to build bridge across Kara-Bogaz-Gol strait Transport 11:23
Google remains most popular search engine in Azerbaijan for June 2021 ICT 11:22
Major wind power plant commissioned in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl Kazakhstan 11:17
SOCAR, BOTAS negotiating for construction of new Turkish-Azerbaijani gas pipeline Oil&Gas 11:11
Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP opens tender for technological design dev't Tenders 11:06
Turkey keen to participate in development of oil fields in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:52
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 8 Finance 10:52
All news