Finance 10 July 2021 09:59 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for July 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased compared to July 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,808 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on July 10

Iranian rial on July 7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

58,128

58,933

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,885

45,433

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,895

4,892

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,828

4,827

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,698

6,675

1 Indian rupee

INR

564

563

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,503

139,436

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,473

26,523

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,120

37,956

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,407

5,408

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,661

33,688

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,323

29,444

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,945

2,924

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,849

4,831

1 Russian ruble

RUB

566

565

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,408

31,493

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,060

31,162

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,509

49,574

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,109

2,107

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

26

26

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,044

35,002

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,299

9,319

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,482

6,482

100 Thai baths

THB

129,154

130,178

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,022

10,105

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,674

36,928

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,808

49,635

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,789

9,853

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,411

13,364

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,894

2,899

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

514

529

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,349

16,428

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,720

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,971

84,318

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,680

3,689

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,992

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 287,771 rials, and the price of $1 is 242,656 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,321 rials, and the price of $1 is 222,882 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 245,000-248,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials.

Tags:
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
