Iranian currency rates for July 10

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased compared to July 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,808 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 10 Iranian rial on July 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,128 58,933 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,885 45,433 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,895 4,892 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,828 4,827 1 Danish krone DKK 6,698 6,675 1 Indian rupee INR 564 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,503 139,436 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,473 26,523 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,120 37,956 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,407 5,408 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,661 33,688 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,323 29,444 1 South African rand ZAR 2,945 2,924 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,849 4,831 1 Russian ruble RUB 566 565 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,408 31,493 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,060 31,162 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,509 49,574 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,109 2,107 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,044 35,002 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,299 9,319 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,482 6,482 100 Thai baths THB 129,154 130,178 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,022 10,105 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,674 36,928 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,808 49,635 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,789 9,853 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,411 13,364 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,894 2,899 1 Afghan afghani AFN 514 529 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,349 16,428 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,971 84,318 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,680 3,689 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,992

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 287,771 rials, and the price of $1 is 242,656 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,321 rials, and the price of $1 is 222,882 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 245,000-248,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials.