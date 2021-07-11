Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 26.78 manat (0.9 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,055.21 manat, which is 1.4 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 28 - July 5 3,038.33 June 29 3,015.96 July 6 3,057.55 June 30 2,993.51 July 7 3,060.16 July 1 3,017.45 July 8 3,054.9 July 2 3,023.28 July 9 3,065.11 Average weekly 3,012.55 Average weekly 3,055.21

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.1396 manat (2.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver settled at 44.565 manat, which is 0.7 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 28 - July 05 45.1308 June 29 44.1712 July 6 45.1495 June 30 43.9335 July 7 44.5327 July 1 44.5284 July 8 44.0222 July 2 44.3033 July 9 43.9912 Average weekly 44.234 Average weekly 44.565

Moreover, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 33.11 manat (1.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum reached 1,855.774 manat, which is by 0.9 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 28 - July 5 1,866.95 June 29 1,851.77 July 6 1,886.78 June 30 1,820.87 July 7 1,857.4 July 1 1,825.64 July 8 1,833.901 July 2 1,856.145 July 9 1,833.84 Average weekly 1,838.606 Average weekly 1,855.774

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 10.64 manat (0.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,779.978 manat, which is by 3.2 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium June 28 - July 5 4,758.13 June 29 4,540.14 July 6 4,800.93 June 30 4,585.87 July 7 4,748.3 July 1 4,699.97 July 8 4,823.759 July 2 4,705.345 July 9 4,768.77 Average weekly 4,632.831 Average weekly 4,779.978

