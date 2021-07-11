Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 26.78 manat (0.9 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,055.21 manat, which is 1.4 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 28
|
-
|
July 5
|
3,038.33
|
June 29
|
3,015.96
|
July 6
|
3,057.55
|
June 30
|
2,993.51
|
July 7
|
3,060.16
|
July 1
|
3,017.45
|
July 8
|
3,054.9
|
July 2
|
3,023.28
|
July 9
|
3,065.11
|
Average weekly
|
3,012.55
|
Average weekly
|
3,055.21
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.1396 manat (2.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver settled at 44.565 manat, which is 0.7 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 28
|
-
|
July 05
|
45.1308
|
June 29
|
44.1712
|
July 6
|
45.1495
|
June 30
|
43.9335
|
July 7
|
44.5327
|
July 1
|
44.5284
|
July 8
|
44.0222
|
July 2
|
44.3033
|
July 9
|
43.9912
|
Average weekly
|
44.234
|
Average weekly
|
44.565
Moreover, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 33.11 manat (1.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum reached 1,855.774 manat, which is by 0.9 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 28
|
-
|
July 5
|
1,866.95
|
June 29
|
1,851.77
|
July 6
|
1,886.78
|
June 30
|
1,820.87
|
July 7
|
1,857.4
|
July 1
|
1,825.64
|
July 8
|
1,833.901
|
July 2
|
1,856.145
|
July 9
|
1,833.84
|
Average weekly
|
1,838.606
|
Average weekly
|
1,855.774
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 10.64 manat (0.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,779.978 manat, which is by 3.2 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 28
|
-
|
July 5
|
4,758.13
|
June 29
|
4,540.14
|
July 6
|
4,800.93
|
June 30
|
4,585.87
|
July 7
|
4,748.3
|
July 1
|
4,699.97
|
July 8
|
4,823.759
|
July 2
|
4,705.345
|
July 9
|
4,768.77
|
Average weekly
|
4,632.831
|
Average weekly
|
4,779.978
