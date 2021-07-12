Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except palladium, grew in Azerbaijan on July 12 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 0.3995 manat or 23 cents (0.01 percent) and made up 3,065.508 manat or $1,803.24 per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 0.2915 manat or 17 cents (0.66 percent) and amounted to 44.2827 manat ($26.05).

The price of platinum went up by 31.076 manat or $18.28 (1.69 percent) and equaled to 1,864.917 manat ($1,097.01).

The price of palladium declined by 2.4055 manat or $1.41 (0.05 percent) and stood at 4,766.3665 manat ($2,803.74).

In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 164.305 manat or $96.65 (5.1 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 3.4678 manat or $2.04 (7.3 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 100.521 manat or $59.13 per ounce (5.1 percent), while palladium increased by 51.7905 manat or $30.46 (1.1 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold grew by 2.9155 manat or $1.71 (0.1 percent), silver grew by 12.6363 manat or $7.43 (39.9 percent), platinum spiked by 446.165 manat or $262.45 (31.4 percent), and palladium surged by 1,459.3395 manat or $858.43 (44.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) July 12, 2021 3,065.508 44.2827 1,864.917 4,766.3665 July 9, 2021 3,065.1085 43.9912 1,833.841 4,768.772 June 12, 2021 3,229.813 47.7505 1,965.438 4,714.576 July 12, 2020 3,062.5925 31.6464 1,418.752 3,307.027 Change in a day in man. 0.3995 0.2915 31.076 -2.4055 in % 0.01 0.66 1.69 -0.05 Change in a month in man. -164.305 -3.4678 -100.521 51.7905 in % -5.1 -7.3 -5.1 1.1 Change in a year in man. 2.9155 12.6363 446.165 1,459.3395 in % 0.1 39.9 31.4 44.1

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni