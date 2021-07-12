Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate

Finance 12 July 2021 12:14 (UTC+04:00)
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except palladium, grew in Azerbaijan on July 12 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 0.3995 manat or 23 cents (0.01 percent) and made up 3,065.508 manat or $1,803.24 per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 0.2915 manat or 17 cents (0.66 percent) and amounted to 44.2827 manat ($26.05).

The price of platinum went up by 31.076 manat or $18.28 (1.69 percent) and equaled to 1,864.917 manat ($1,097.01).

The price of palladium declined by 2.4055 manat or $1.41 (0.05 percent) and stood at 4,766.3665 manat ($2,803.74).

In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 164.305 manat or $96.65 (5.1 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 3.4678 manat or $2.04 (7.3 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 100.521 manat or $59.13 per ounce (5.1 percent), while palladium increased by 51.7905 manat or $30.46 (1.1 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold grew by 2.9155 manat or $1.71 (0.1 percent), silver grew by 12.6363 manat or $7.43 (39.9 percent), platinum spiked by 446.165 manat or $262.45 (31.4 percent), and palladium surged by 1,459.3395 manat or $858.43 (44.1 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

July 12, 2021

3,065.508

44.2827

1,864.917

4,766.3665

July 9, 2021

3,065.1085

43.9912

1,833.841

4,768.772

June 12, 2021

3,229.813

47.7505

1,965.438

4,714.576

July 12, 2020

3,062.5925

31.6464

1,418.752

3,307.027

Change in a day

in man.

0.3995

0.2915

31.076

-2.4055

in %

0.01

0.66

1.69

-0.05

Change in a month

in man.

-164.305

-3.4678

-100.521

51.7905

in %

-5.1

-7.3

-5.1

1.1

Change in a year

in man.

2.9155

12.6363

446.165

1,459.3395

in %

0.1

39.9

31.4

44.1

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan boosts revenues from railway passenger transport
Kazakhstan boosts revenues from railway passenger transport
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender to buy spare parts for sulfur granulation units
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender to buy spare parts for sulfur granulation units
Turkey's export to OIC countries notably up in value
Turkey's export to OIC countries notably up in value
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Israel offers third shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to adults at risk Israel 12:35
Holcim unveils new Group identity Society 12:33
Russia’s coronavirus spread rate rises to 1.05 in past day Russia 12:31
Georgia shares data on new COVID-19 cases for July 12 Georgia 12:31
Kazakhstan boosts revenues from railway passenger transport Transport 12:30
Pfizer, U.S. health officials to discuss COVID boosters on Monday US 12:29
ECB to change policy guidance at next meeting Europe 12:26
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (July 5 through July 12) Finance 12:25
Man hit by cluster-munition bomblet in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli Politics 12:14
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate Finance 12:14
Russia remains top export destination for Georgia's potatoes Business 11:53
India reports less than 50,000 daily Covid-19 cases for 11 consecutive days Other News 11:43
Trial of Armenian terrorist group members in Baku Court for Grave Crimes suspended Politics 11:43
COVID-19 variants: Sitharaman calls for global coordination at G20 FMs meet Other News 11:42
PM Modi speaks to new Vietnam PM Chinh, reviews bilateral ties between two countries Other News 11:40
India- Nepal signs Rail Services Agreement Other News 11:38
Turkmenistan sells domestic products to number of countries Business 11:24
Ukrainian TV channel broadcasts special video report from Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:24
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender to buy spare parts for sulfur granulation units Tenders 11:17
Walmart's Flipkart raises $3.6 billion, SoftBank returns as investor US 11:15
Tehran Stock Exchange wraps up weekend on high note Business 11:12
Turkey's export to OIC countries notably up in value Turkey 11:11
International reserves of National Bank of Georgia decrease Business 11:10
Uzbekistan, Portugal reach preliminary agreements on future co-op Uzbekistan 11:09
Number of ships docking at Turkish Ambarli port disclosed Turkey 11:07
Turkish TENMAK agency reduces spending on energy projects - ministry Turkey 11:02
Azerbaijan plays pivotal, stabilizing role between all powers in region - Croatian ex-president (VIDEO) Economy 11:01
Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases top 140,978 Kyrgyzstan 10:58
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 12 Oil&Gas 10:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 12 Finance 10:47
Strong partner: visit of European Commissioner to Baku strengthens bilateral relations Politics 10:37
Iranian currency rates for July 12 Finance 10:27
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery opens tender to buy gas analyzers Finance 10:25
Ceyhan terminal transships nearly 103 mb of ACG oil YTD Oil&Gas 10:18
What are 'smart cities', 'smart villages' to be created in Azerbaijan's Karabakh? (PHOTO) Economy 10:18
Dollar rate down to 74.2 rubles as Monday trading opens Russia 10:12
Turkey scaling up export of leather goods to world markets Turkey 10:12
EU LNG imports see contraction in fourth consecutive quarter Oil&Gas 10:10
EU Q12021 gas production was below 2015-2019 level Oil&Gas 10:05
EU boosts gas consumption by over 7% Oil&Gas 09:57
Turkey continues construction of oil pipeline in southern Adana, Hatay provinces Turkey 09:55
Austria has high interest in Georgian tourism infrastructure projects - ambassador Business 09:54
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial sector Finance 09:54
Iran to present new apartments as part of state housing plans Construction 09:52
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 09:39
Oil prices slip as economic worries offset tightening supplies Oil&Gas 09:37
Turkey discloses number of ships docking at Antalya port in 5M2021 Turkey 09:36
Israeli lunar landing venture says it secures $70 million for 2024 launch Israel 09:34
Interbank income percentage in Iran down Finance 09:34
Iran reveals data on power plants to be built across country Oil&Gas 09:32
Iran's POGC talks revenues coming from South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 09:30
Iran's MOGPC begins construction of flare gas collecting facility Oil&Gas 09:28
Iran's Investment Petrochemical Group to launch several facilities Oil&Gas 09:26
Tabriz considered one of industrial poles in Iran – East Azerbaijan Province official Business 09:24
Ministry discloses volume of cement exported by Turkey to world markets Turkey 09:23
Iran's state company makes payments to wheat farmers in Iran's Hamadan Province Business 09:18
Iran’s GTC unveils volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Kurdistan Province Business 09:17
Turkey boosts export of mining products since early 2021 Turkey 09:17
Germany’s import of steel from Turkey increases World 09:15
Turkey sees increase in export of steel to Azerbaijan Turkey 09:15
Iran’s Takab County has great mining potential - local official Business 09:14
Deal signed to set up Brujen petrochemical park in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Oil&Gas 09:13
Purchasing of wheat from farmers in Iran's Fars Province continues Business 09:13
Iran announces amount of investments made in its West Azerbaijan Province Finance 09:09
Turkey increases export volume to Turkic-speaking countries Turkey 09:09
Iran to sign agreement with Azerbaijan on maritime affairs (Exclusive) Transport 09:06
Tokyo enters state of emergency to curb COVID-19 rise ahead of Olympics World 08:37
Battles in Tovuz direction: proper lesson taught to Armenia - Trend TV report from Garagaya Politics 08:00
Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination Other News 07:42
Turkey reports 5,261 COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry Turkey 06:44
Argentina reports 8,850 new COVID-19 cases Other News 05:47
Multiple buildings burned down by huge wildfire in U.S. California US 04:41
Saudi, Oman to form council to promote coordination Arab World 03:32
BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines coming to Taiwan, Chinese agent says Other News 02:38
Italy beat England on penalties to win Euro 2020 World 02:14
GERB-UDF coalition leads in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections: exit polls Other News 02:01
South Africa extends tight COVID-19 restrictions for another 14 days Other News 01:25
UK reports another 31,772 coronavirus cases Europe 00:31
UK's Dawn Report highlights fact of Okhchuchay River pollution by Armenia Politics 11 July 23:55
Uzbekistan eyes establishing contacts with Pakistani companies for firm trade agreements Uzbekistan 11 July 23:50
Volumes of Turkish steel exported to world markets increase Turkey 11 July 23:47
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction off mid-term state bonds Finance 11 July 23:46
Kazakhstan to build several new reservoirs until 2030 Business 11 July 23:45
Georgia shares data on melon imports Business 11 July 23:44
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 11 July 23:18
Sudan gov't decides to send ministerial delegation to address security issues in Red Sea State Other News 11 July 23:06
5.0-magnitude quake hits 61 km ESE of Adak, Alaska US 11 July 22:47
Armenia's attacks on Ukraine's ambassador to Azerbaijan reflect the mythical Armenian world, divorced from reality - British professor Politics 11 July 22:15
9 killed by lightning amid heavy rains in India's Rajasthan state Other News 11 July 22:07
Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane World 11 July 21:19
Capital budget of Georgian Tbilisi for 2021 exceeds planned indicators Finance 11 July 20:39
Iran shares data on gas extraction from South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 11 July 20:27
Oman's Sultan visits Saudi Arabia on first overseas trip Arab World 11 July 20:18
Mayor: 90 deaths confirmed in Florida condominium collapse US 11 July 19:22
Israel signs deal with Pfizer to receive new batch of vaccines Israel 11 July 18:37
Egypt's Suez Canal annual revenue hits record $5.84 bln World 11 July 18:15
Georgia sees increase in spice exports Business 11 July 18:10
Turkey’s export of electrical goods to world markets up Turkey 11 July 18:08
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 11 Oil&Gas 11 July 18:07
Over 39 thou people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11 July 17:58
All news