Iranian currency rates for July 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased compared to July 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,879 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 12 Iranian rial on July 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,408 58,128 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,952 45,885 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,859 4,895 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,873 4,828 1 Danish krone DKK 6,707 6,698 1 Indian rupee INR 564 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,215 139,503 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,388 26,473 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,136 38,120 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,408 5,407 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,756 33,661 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,346 29,323 1 South African rand ZAR 2,965 2,945 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,858 4,849 1 Russian ruble RUB 565 566 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,437 31,408 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,084 31,060 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,502 49,509 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,110 2,109 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,064 35,044 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,306 9,299 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,483 6,482 100 Thai baths THB 129,103 129,154 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,021 10,022 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,707 36,674 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,879 49,808 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,799 9,789 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,357 13,411 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,888 2,894 1 Afghan afghani AFN 514 514 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,343 16,349 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,998 83,971 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,709 3,680 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,479 rials, and the price of $1 is 242,909 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,228 rials, and the price of $1 is 223,331 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 246,000-249,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials.