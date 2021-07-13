Iranian currency rates for July 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to July 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,805 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 13 Iranian rial on July 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,307 58,408 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,881 45,952 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,898 4,859 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,832 4,873 1 Danish krone DKK 6,697 6,707 1 Indian rupee INR 564 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,635 139,215 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,349 26,388 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,059 38,136 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,408 5,408 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,720 33,756 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,342 29,346 1 South African rand ZAR 2,916 2,965 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,865 4,858 1 Russian ruble RUB 565 565 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,462 31,437 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,071 31,084 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,593 49,502 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,112 2,110 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,043 35,064 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,273 9,306 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,485 6,483 100 Thai baths THB 128,481 129,103 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,021 10,021 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,628 36,707 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,805 49,879 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,789 9,799 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,406 13,357 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,894 2,888 1 Afghan afghani AFN 514 514 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,355 16,343 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,330 83,998 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,689 3,709 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 289,793 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,377 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,110 rials, and the price of $1 is 223,563 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 245,000-248,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 289,000-292,000 rials.