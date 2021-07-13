Iranian currency rates for July 13

Iranian currency rates for July 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to July 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,805 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on July 13

Iranian rial on July 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

58,307

58,408

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,881

45,952

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,898

4,859

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,832

4,873

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,697

6,707

1 Indian rupee

INR

564

564

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,635

139,215

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,349

26,388

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,059

38,136

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,408

5,408

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,720

33,756

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,342

29,346

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,916

2,965

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,865

4,858

1 Russian ruble

RUB

565

565

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,462

31,437

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,071

31,084

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,593

49,502

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,112

2,110

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

26

26

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,043

35,064

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,273

9,306

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,485

6,483

100 Thai baths

THB

128,481

129,103

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,021

10,021

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,628

36,707

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,805

49,879

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,789

9,799

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,406

13,357

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,894

2,888

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

514

514

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,355

16,343

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,330

83,998

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,689

3,709

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 289,793 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,377 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,110 rials, and the price of $1 is 223,563 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 245,000-248,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 289,000-292,000 rials.

