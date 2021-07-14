Baku Stock Exchange puts short-term notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held a new auction for short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports referring to a source in the BSE.

During the auction, the CBA put up short-term notes worth 100 million manat ($58.8 million) with a circulation period of 28 days.

Some 17 investors filed 24 orders in the price range from 99.52 manat or $58.56 (6.24 percent) to 99.55 manat or $58.55 (5.76 percent).

According to the CBA's decision, the cut-off price of the bonds and the weighted average price amounted to 99.55 manat (5.76 percent). The total amount of orders at nominal prices made up 805.7 million manat ($473.9 million) while the volume of the placed notes is 100 million manat ($58 million) which shows the excess of demand over supply by more than eight times.

The maturity date is August 11, 2021.

Short-term notes are a monetary policy tool for regulating the money supply in circulation. Only banks can buy the notes.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 14)

----

