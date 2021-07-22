Azerbaijan unveils latest prices for precious metals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on July 22, with the exception of palladium, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, an ounce of gold fell by 22.4145 manat or $13.18 (0.73 percent), amounting to 3,058.079 manat ($1,798), and an ounce of silver - by 0.7876 manat or 46 cents (1.81 percent), amounting to 42.8414 manat ($25.2). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 35.6745 manat or $20.98 (1.9 percent) and amounted to 1,842.6725 manat ($1,084), and per ounce of palladium - increased by 62.2285 manat or $36.6 (1.39 percent), amounting to 4,534.648 manat ($2,667).

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 17.7905 manat or $10.46 (0.6 percent), and an ounce of silver decreased by 1.374 manat or 81 cents (3.1 percent). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 18.5045 manat or $10.8 (1 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 119.0425 manat or $70.02 (2.7 percent).

On annual basis, gold fell in price by 98.345 manat or $57.85 (3.1 percent), while silver rose in price by 4.8447 manat or $28.49 (12.8 percent). Platinum rose in price by 347.803 manat or $204.6 (23.3 percent), and palladium - by 889.712 manat or $523.3 (24.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) July 22, 2021 3,058.079 42.8414 1,842.6725 4,534.648 July 17, 2021 3,080.4935 43.629 1,878.347 4,472.4195 June 22, 2021 3,040.2885 44.2154 1,824.168 4,415.6055 July 22, 2020 3,156.424 37.9967 1,494.8695 3,644.936 Change in a day: in man. -22.4145 -0.7876 -35.6745 62.2285 in % -0.73 -1.81 -1.9 1.39 Change in a month in man. 17.7905 -1.374 18.5045 119.0425 in % 0.6 -3.1 1 2.7 Change in a year in man. -98.345 4.8447 347.803 889.712 in % -3.1 12.8 23.3 24.4

