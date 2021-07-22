Azerbaijan unveils latest prices for precious metals
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on July 22, with the exception of palladium, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
According to the CBA, an ounce of gold fell by 22.4145 manat or $13.18 (0.73 percent), amounting to 3,058.079 manat ($1,798), and an ounce of silver - by 0.7876 manat or 46 cents (1.81 percent), amounting to 42.8414 manat ($25.2). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 35.6745 manat or $20.98 (1.9 percent) and amounted to 1,842.6725 manat ($1,084), and per ounce of palladium - increased by 62.2285 manat or $36.6 (1.39 percent), amounting to 4,534.648 manat ($2,667).
In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 17.7905 manat or $10.46 (0.6 percent), and an ounce of silver decreased by 1.374 manat or 81 cents (3.1 percent). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 18.5045 manat or $10.8 (1 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 119.0425 manat or $70.02 (2.7 percent).
On annual basis, gold fell in price by 98.345 manat or $57.85 (3.1 percent), while silver rose in price by 4.8447 manat or $28.49 (12.8 percent). Platinum rose in price by 347.803 manat or $204.6 (23.3 percent), and palladium - by 889.712 manat or $523.3 (24.4 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
July 22, 2021
|
3,058.079
|
42.8414
|
1,842.6725
|
4,534.648
|
July 17, 2021
|
3,080.4935
|
43.629
|
1,878.347
|
4,472.4195
|
June 22, 2021
|
3,040.2885
|
44.2154
|
1,824.168
|
4,415.6055
|
July 22, 2020
|
3,156.424
|
37.9967
|
1,494.8695
|
3,644.936
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
-22.4145
|
-0.7876
|
-35.6745
|
62.2285
|
in %
|
-0.73
|
-1.81
|
-1.9
|
1.39
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
17.7905
|
-1.374
|
18.5045
|
119.0425
|
in %
|
0.6
|
-3.1
|
1
|
2.7
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
-98.345
|
4.8447
|
347.803
|
889.712
|
in %
|
-3.1
|
12.8
|
23.3
|
24.4
