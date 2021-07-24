Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 7.45 manat (0.2 percent) during the past week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,061.805 manat, which is 0.8 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 12 3,065.51 July 19 - July 13 3,077.06 July 20 - July 14 3,083.34 July 21 - July 15 3,103.74 July 22 3,058.08 July 16 3,105.82 July 23 3,065.53 July 17 3,080.49 Average weekly 3,085.993 Average weekly 3,061.805

During the past week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.2519 manat (0.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 42.967 manat, which is 3.2 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 12 44.2827 July 19 - July 13 44.6238 July 20 - July 14 44.3345 July 21 - July 15 44.6852 July 22 42.8414 July 16 44.8191 July 23 43.0933 July 17 43.629 Average weekly 44.396 Average weekly 42.967

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan grew by 18.25 manat (1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,851.795 manat, which is 2.6 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 12 1,864.92 July 19 - July 13 1,908.86 July 20 - July 14 1,889.63 July 21 - July 15 1,927.9 July 22 1,842.67 July 16 1,935.61 July 23 1,860.92 July 17 1,878.35 Average weekly 1,900.878 Average weekly 1,851.795

During the past week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went up by 103.88 manat (2.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4586,59 manat, which is 3 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium July 12 4,766.37 July 19 - July 13 4,847.84 July 20 - July 14 4,822.88 July 21 - July 15 4,782.88 July 22 4,534.65 July 16 4,669.25 July 23 4,638.53 July 17 4,472.42 Average weekly 4,726.94 Average weekly 4,586.59

