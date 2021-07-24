Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 7.45 manat (0.2 percent) during the past week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,061.805 manat, which is 0.8 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 12
|
3,065.51
|
July 19
|
-
|
July 13
|
3,077.06
|
July 20
|
-
|
July 14
|
3,083.34
|
July 21
|
-
|
July 15
|
3,103.74
|
July 22
|
3,058.08
|
July 16
|
3,105.82
|
July 23
|
3,065.53
|
July 17
|
3,080.49
|
Average weekly
|
3,085.993
|
Average weekly
|
3,061.805
During the past week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.2519 manat (0.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 42.967 manat, which is 3.2 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 12
|
44.2827
|
July 19
|
-
|
July 13
|
44.6238
|
July 20
|
-
|
July 14
|
44.3345
|
July 21
|
-
|
July 15
|
44.6852
|
July 22
|
42.8414
|
July 16
|
44.8191
|
July 23
|
43.0933
|
July 17
|
43.629
|
Average weekly
|
44.396
|
Average weekly
|
42.967
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan grew by 18.25 manat (1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,851.795 manat, which is 2.6 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 12
|
1,864.92
|
July 19
|
-
|
July 13
|
1,908.86
|
July 20
|
-
|
July 14
|
1,889.63
|
July 21
|
-
|
July 15
|
1,927.9
|
July 22
|
1,842.67
|
July 16
|
1,935.61
|
July 23
|
1,860.92
|
July 17
|
1,878.35
|
Average weekly
|
1,900.878
|
Average weekly
|
1,851.795
During the past week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went up by 103.88 manat (2.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4586,59 manat, which is 3 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 12
|
4,766.37
|
July 19
|
-
|
July 13
|
4,847.84
|
July 20
|
-
|
July 14
|
4,822.88
|
July 21
|
-
|
July 15
|
4,782.88
|
July 22
|
4,534.65
|
July 16
|
4,669.25
|
July 23
|
4,638.53
|
July 17
|
4,472.42
|
Average weekly
|
4,726.94
|
Average weekly
|
4,586.59
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni