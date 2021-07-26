Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $71.54 per barrel last week, having declined by $4.21 (5.6 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $73.95 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.32.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $70.88 per barrel last week, down by $4.22 (5.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $73.3 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.65.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $67.91 per barrel, lower by $3.79 (5.3 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $70.27 per barrel, while the minimum - $65.7.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $71.81 per barrel, which is $4.18 (5.5 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $74.2 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.62.
|
Oil grade/date
|
July 19, 2021
|
July 20, 2021
|
July 21, 2021
|
July 22, 2021
|
July 23, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$69.33
|
$69.32
|
$72.08
|
$73.03
|
$73.95
|
$71.54
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$68.68
|
$68.65
|
$71.42
|
$72.37
|
$73.3
|
$70.88
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$65.77
|
$65.7
|
$68.48
|
$69.34
|
$70.27
|
$67.91
|
Brent Dated
|
$69.75
|
$69.62
|
$72.27
|
$73.2
|
$74.2
|
$71.81
