Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $71.54 per barrel last week, having declined by $4.21 (5.6 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $73.95 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.32.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $70.88 per barrel last week, down by $4.22 (5.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $73.3 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.65.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $67.91 per barrel, lower by $3.79 (5.3 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $70.27 per barrel, while the minimum - $65.7.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $71.81 per barrel, which is $4.18 (5.5 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $74.2 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.62.

Oil grade/date July 19, 2021 July 20, 2021 July 21, 2021 July 22, 2021 July 23, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $69.33 $69.32 $72.08 $73.03 $73.95 $71.54 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $68.68 $68.65 $71.42 $72.37 $73.3 $70.88 Urals (EX NOVO) $65.77 $65.7 $68.48 $69.34 $70.27 $67.91 Brent Dated $69.75 $69.62 $72.27 $73.2 $74.2 $71.81

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni