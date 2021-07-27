Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on July 27 decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Thus, an ounce of gold fell by 12.4355 manat or $73.15 (0.4 percent), amounting to 3,058.181 manat or $1,798, and an ounce of silver - by 0.093 manat or 5 cents (0.22 percent), amounting to 42.885 manat or $25.22.

The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 2.1165 manat or $1.24 (0.12 percent) and amounted to 1,811.7155 manat or $1,065, and per ounce of palladium - by 49.997 manat or $29.41 (1.1 percent), amounting to 4,493.168 manat or $2,643.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 37.2215 manat or $21.89 (1.2 percent), and an ounce of silver - decreased by 1.3892 manat or 81 cents (3.1 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 57.5195 manat or $33.83 (3.1 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 16.0395 manat or $9.43 (0.4 percent).

On annual basis, gold fell in price by 227.018 manat or $133.5 (6.9 percent), while silver rose in price by 1.8699 manat or $1.1 (4.6 percent). Platinum rose in price by 210.5195 manat or $123.8 (13.1 percent), and palladium - by 676.481 manat or $397.9 (17.7 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) July 27, 2021 3,058.181 42.885 1,811.7155 4,493.168 July 26, 2021 3,070.6165 42.978 1,813.832 4,543.165 June 27, 2021 3,020.9595 44.2742 1,869.235 4,509.2075 July 27, 2020 3,285.199 41.0151 1,601.196 3,816.687 Change in a day: in man. -12.4355 -0.093 -2.1165 -49.997 in % -0.4 -0.22 -0.12 -1.1 Change in a month in man. 37.2215 -1.3892 -57.5195 -16.0395 in % 1.2 -3.1 -3.1 -0.4 Change in a year in man. -227.018 1.8699 210.5195 676.481 in % -6.9 4.6 13.1 17.7

