Georgia reveals compensations provided to citizens unemployed due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 22,789 citizens of Georgia who were left without work due to the coronavirus pandemic received financial assistance from the state in the amount of 200 lari ($63.3) in July, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

It is reported that the citizens who lost their jobs due to restrictions imposed in the country during the second wave of COVID-19 in the winter of 2020 in total received in July 2021 4,557,800 lari ($1.5 million).

Since January 2021, hired workers without income receive monthly assistance from the state in the amount of 200 lari for six months. For those who registered for assistance from January through February 2021, the deadline for receiving compensation will be extended, until the expiration of a full six months.

Compensation is due to officially employed or on maternity leave if they worked for at least two months in 2020 and received a salary that is confirmed by the employer's tax return, and during the period of restrictions from November 2020 to February 2021 were left without official income for one or more months

It is noted that the compensation will cease to be issued if, after March 2021, a salary of at least 10 lari ($3.16) is received on the recipient's account.

This is the second stage in the issuance of aid to citizens who have been left without work due to the pandemic. At the first stage, more than 117,800 citizens received unemployment benefits.

