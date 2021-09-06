Iranian currency rates for September 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to September 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,913 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 6 Iranian rial on September 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,226 58,224 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,961 45,969 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,915 4,915 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,845 4,713 1 Danish krone DKK 6,709 6,694 1 Indian rupee INR 576 576 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,399 139,711 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,183 25,151 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,297 38,305 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,405 5,405 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,546 33,538 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,032 30,016 1 South African rand ZAR 2,935 2,941 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,057 5,057 1 Russian ruble RUB 578 578 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,330 31,258 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,313 31,300 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,502 49,377 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,107 2,096 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,788 35,785 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,321 9,308 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,509 6,509 100 Thai baths THB 129,254 129,297 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,130 10,131 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,376 36,344 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,913 49,913 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,880 9,872 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,484 13,484 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,945 2,946 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,800 16,699 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,173 84,153 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,710 3,708 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 313,489 rials, and the price of $1 is 263,788 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,084 rials, and the price of $1 is 229,789 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 266,000-269,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

