Iranian currency rates for September 13

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to September 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,621 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Sept.13 Iranian rial on Sept.11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,099 58,148 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,754 45,739 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,865 4,874 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,823 4,854 1 Danish krone DKK 6,672 6,676 1 Indian rupee INR 572 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,546 139,710 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,000 24,990 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,208 38,205 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,401 5,400 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,095 33,230 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,869 29,921 1 South African rand ZAR 2,957 2,961 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,961 4,963 1 Russian ruble RUB 574 575 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,896 30,928 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,304 31,327 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,381 49,365 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,101 2,103 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 25 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,546 35,542 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,313 9,304 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,518 6,518 100 Thai baths THB 128,266 128,440 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,152 10,154 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,913 35,905 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,621 49,643 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,859 9,852 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,488 13,506 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,947 2,953 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,736 16,826 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,123 84,014 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,710 3,706 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 314,757 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,415 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,830 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,774 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 267,000-270,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

