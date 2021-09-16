Iranian currency rates for September 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased compared to September 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,604 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Sept.16 Iranian rial on Sept.15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,099 58,157 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,677 45,686 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,892 4,892 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,889 4,874 1 Danish krone DKK 6,671 6,679 1 Indian rupee INR 572 571 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,687 139,730 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,763 24,967 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,389 38,303 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,397 5,400 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,174 33,168 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,827 29,859 1 South African rand ZAR 2,904 2,941 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,977 4,970 1 Russian ruble RUB 580 578 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,755 30,800 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,306 31,299 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,340 49,352 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,106 2,107 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,542 35,487 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,295 9,295 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,530 6,522 100 Thai baths THB 127,624 127,649 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,098 10,091 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,935 35,924 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,604 49,660 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,853 9,853 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,528 13,506 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,949 2,949 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,887 16,791 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,413 84,382 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,707 3,709 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 312,284 rials, and the price of $1 is 264,412 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,961 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,117 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 269,000-272,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

