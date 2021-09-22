Iranian currency rates for September 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to September 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,241 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Sept.22 Iranian rial on Sept.21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,385 57,354 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,472 45,265 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,843 4,830 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,838 4,814 1 Danish krone DKK 6,623 6,625 1 Indian rupee INR 570 571 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,537 139,528 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,833 24,817 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,416 38,367 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,394 5,394 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,844 32,756 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,464 29,492 1 South African rand ZAR 2,833 2,837 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,863 4,841 1 Russian ruble RUB 576 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,412 30,432 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,060 31,072 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,260 49,291 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,101 2,105 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,436 35,467 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,293 9,293 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,496 6,496 100 Thai baths THB 125,900 125,918 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,034 10,019 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,424 35,349 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,241 49,256 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,849 9,837 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,506 13,528 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,951 2,946 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,806 16,815 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,690 83,607 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,706 3,702 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,945 rials, and the price of $1 is 263,515 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,987 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,991 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

