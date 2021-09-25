Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.25

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 7.4545 manat (0.3 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,992.933 manat, which is 1.5 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Sept. 13 3,045.3 Sept. 20 2,971.243 Sept. 14 3,046.35 Sept. 21 2,995.0855 Sept. 15 3,066.0 Sept. 22 3,020.288 Sept. 16 3,044.39 Sept. 23 2,999.3525 Sept. 17 2,990.77 Sept. 24 2,978.6975 Average weekly 3,038.562 Average weekly 2,992.933

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 0.8505 manat (2.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 38.257 manat, which is 4.6 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Sept. 13 40.397 Sept. 20 37.6943 Sept. 14 40.267 Sept. 21 37.8655 Sept. 15 40.3974 Sept. 22 38.7058 Sept. 16 40.4964 Sept. 23 38.4757 Sept. 17 39.0236 Sept. 24 38.5448 Average weekly 40.116 Average weekly 38.257

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 116.4755 manat (7.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,619.144 manat, which is 0.6 percent more compared to the previous week (1,628.945).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Sept. 13 1,640.17 Sept. 20 1,564 Sept. 14 1,638.5 Sept. 21 1,567.689 Sept. 15 1,593.23 Sept. 22 1,633.326 Sept. 16 1,614.97 Sept. 23 1,699.235 Sept. 17 1,608.85 Sept. 24 1,680.4755 Average weekly 1,619.144 Average weekly 1,628.945

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan edged up by 113.577 manat (3.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,342.225 manat, which is 4.3 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Sept. 13 3,649.48 Sept. 20 3,315.17 Sept. 14 3,575.03 Sept. 21 3,241.067 Sept. 15 3,362.09 Sept. 22 3,278.6965 Sept. 16 3,463.36 Sept. 23 3,447.447 Sept. 17 3,409.89 Sept. 24 3,428.747 Average weekly 3,491.97 Average weekly 3,342.225

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni