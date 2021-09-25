Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.25
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 7.4545 manat (0.3 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,992.933 manat, which is 1.5 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Sept. 13
|
3,045.3
|
Sept. 20
|
2,971.243
|
Sept. 14
|
3,046.35
|
Sept. 21
|
2,995.0855
|
Sept. 15
|
3,066.0
|
Sept. 22
|
3,020.288
|
Sept. 16
|
3,044.39
|
Sept. 23
|
2,999.3525
|
Sept. 17
|
2,990.77
|
Sept. 24
|
2,978.6975
|
Average weekly
|
3,038.562
|
Average weekly
|
2,992.933
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 0.8505 manat (2.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 38.257 manat, which is 4.6 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Sept. 13
|
40.397
|
Sept. 20
|
37.6943
|
Sept. 14
|
40.267
|
Sept. 21
|
37.8655
|
Sept. 15
|
40.3974
|
Sept. 22
|
38.7058
|
Sept. 16
|
40.4964
|
Sept. 23
|
38.4757
|
Sept. 17
|
39.0236
|
Sept. 24
|
38.5448
|
Average weekly
|
40.116
|
Average weekly
|
38.257
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 116.4755 manat (7.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,619.144 manat, which is 0.6 percent more compared to the previous week (1,628.945).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Sept. 13
|
1,640.17
|
Sept. 20
|
1,564
|
Sept. 14
|
1,638.5
|
Sept. 21
|
1,567.689
|
Sept. 15
|
1,593.23
|
Sept. 22
|
1,633.326
|
Sept. 16
|
1,614.97
|
Sept. 23
|
1,699.235
|
Sept. 17
|
1,608.85
|
Sept. 24
|
1,680.4755
|
Average weekly
|
1,619.144
|
Average weekly
|
1,628.945
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan edged up by 113.577 manat (3.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,342.225 manat, which is 4.3 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Sept. 13
|
3,649.48
|
Sept. 20
|
3,315.17
|
Sept. 14
|
3,575.03
|
Sept. 21
|
3,241.067
|
Sept. 15
|
3,362.09
|
Sept. 22
|
3,278.6965
|
Sept. 16
|
3,463.36
|
Sept. 23
|
3,447.447
|
Sept. 17
|
3,409.89
|
Sept. 24
|
3,428.747
|
Average weekly
|
3,491.97
|
Average weekly
|
3,342.225
