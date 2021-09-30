Iranian currency rates for September 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to September 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,773 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Sept.30 Iranian rial on Sept.29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,433 56,850 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,993 45,242 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,870 4,811 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,802 4,843 1 Danish krone DKK 6,560 6,599 1 Indian rupee INR 566 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,356 139,313 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,588 24,772 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,556 37,722 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,395 5,396 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,943 33,088 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,855 29,213 1 South African rand ZAR 2,770 2,782 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,724 4,729 1 Russian ruble RUB 577 576 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,196 30,393 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,873 30,944 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,105 49,103 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,103 2,103 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,157 35,204 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,253 9,252 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,491 6,501 100 Thai baths THB 123,693 124,055 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,038 10,039 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,387 35,377 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,773 49,063 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,869 9,887 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,497 13,497 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,938 2,940 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,748 16,834 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,506 82,224 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,705 3,704 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 318,785 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,518 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,056 rials, and the price of $1 is 233,417 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 279,000-282,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials.

