Central Bank of Azerbaijan sees increase in foreign exchange reserves

Finance 1 October 2021 16:43 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Green Climate Fund launching new project to support forest sector reform in Georgia Georgia 17:56
DP World sees no quick end to global shipping bottlenecks Arab World 17:33
Canada's economy down 0.1% in July, seen up 0.7% in August Other News 17:30
Kazakhstan boosts exports of locally-made goods to Vietnam Business 17:30
Israel reports very few myocarditis cases after Pfizer boosters Israel 17:29
Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz to audit construction of local section of TAPI Turkmenistan 17:29
AzerGold CJSC reveals funds allocated for laboratory services Business 17:26
Kazakhstan’s refinery switches to off-season diesel fuel production Oil&Gas 17:23
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 17:09
Azerbaijan confirms 689 more COVID-19 cases, 1,816 recoveries Society 17:07
Kazakhstan multifold increases trade with Singapore Business 17:01
Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high Europe 17:00
Russia records another 24,522 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since July 19 Russia 16:58
Iran continues talks with Japan to release its blocked funds Business 16:58
Congratulations to Presidential Scholars on their admission to universities Society 16:51
Baku Metro starts overhauling new-generation railcars (PHOTO) Economy 16:44
Georgia launches 'Election Portal 2021' Georgia 16:43
Central Bank of Azerbaijan sees increase in foreign exchange reserves Finance 16:43
US FDA extends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine expiry date Society 16:31
Turkish Albayrak Holding looks to establish cooperation with Port of Baku (PHOTO) Transport 16:26
Kazakhstan records increase in food prices Finance 16:24
Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan Politics 16:22
Georgian PM meets with delegation of Members of European Parliament Georgia 16:05
BSTDB shareholders decide to increase subscribed capital Finance 16:03
India To Procure 27-28 Crore COVID Vaccine Doses; Targets 100 Crore Jabs By Mid-October Other News 15:56
Russia’s Gazprombank expects Moody’s to raise Azerbaijan’s sovereign credit rating Finance 15:41
Uzbek Kapital Bank becomes first market maker in Uzbekistan Finance 15:41
Nearly 89 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Centre Other News 15:15
India, Australia to conclude early harvest trade deal by December Other News 15:11
IRICA announces data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Business 15:09
Kazakhstan's Ust-Kamenogorsk airport reopens after reconstruction Transport 15:03
Iran bans import of home appliances, defending domestic manufacturers Business 15:01
Azerbaijan’s proven gas reserves grow by nearly 15% Oil&Gas 14:59
Azerbaijan to finance road reconstruction in Baku's Surakhany district - decree Politics 14:53
Kazakh Kazatomprom subsidiary opens tenders to buy pumps Tenders 14:52
İnflation in Uzbekistan rises insignificantly for September 2021 Business 14:51
Iranian president promises to tackle problems facing Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province Business 14:49
Azerbaijan's monetary base increases Finance 14:36
Iran to prioritize supporting domestic vaccines manufacturers - President Raisi Business 14:33
NCOC talks progress on Marine Access Channels project in Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 14:33
Spanish company delivers second electric train to Uzbekistan Transport 14:20
Russia's 'Innopolis' special economic zone to assist Uzbek start-ups ICT 14:19
Kazakhstan’s Kazakhtelecom sells shares in mobile operator via stock exchange ICT 14:17
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports down by over 10% - OPEC Oil&Gas 14:16
Uzbekistan invites Election Commission of India representatives ahead of presidential election Uzbekistan 14:16
Czech companies have potential to participate in Azerbaijan's 'smart projects' - minister (PHOTO) Economy 14:16
India, UK likely to announce ‘green grid’ at COP26 summit Other News 14:15
US Senate Majority Leader Calls For Strengthening Economic Ties With India Other News 14:14
Georgia reveals its top export destinations for 8M2021 Business 14:14
Azerbaijan's working group holds meeting on energy supply of liberated territories Society 14:00
Azerbaijan working on creation of Electronic Prosecutor's Office system Society 13:56
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Office awards Trend News Agency (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 13:55
Kazakh Air Astana proposes to postpone repairs at local refineries Oil&Gas 13:52
Volume of private investment allocated for Azerbaijan’s agricultural parks revealed Economy 13:35
ADB allocates loan to Uzbek Sanoat Qurilish Bank Finance 13:22
Azerbaijan's Bibi-Heybat Shipyard completes repair and modernization of dredger (VIDEO) Transport 13:21
Work underway to create forest park of Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood in liberated Jabrayil Society 13:20
AzerGold CJSC increases export of products in 8M2021 Economy 13:19
Uzbek IT companies to benefit from co-op with Russian Innopolis (Exclusive) ICT 13:18
BOTAS increases gas imports by over 50% Oil&Gas 12:58
OPEC+ considers options for releasing more oil to the market Arab World 12:35
Gas prices in Europe set historical record reaching 100 euro per 1 MWh Europe 12:32
Top 10 countries in terms of Equinor’s income before tax Oil&Gas 11:59
Armenia's leadership must be brought to justice in int'l courts - Prosecutor General Politics 11:57
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 1 Georgia 11:54
Over half of Azerbaijan's cargo transportation via 'Single Window' falls on air transport for 9M2021 Economy 11:54
Azerbaijani exports of non-oil products by SOEs almost doubles y-o-y Economy 11:50
Ranking of Equinor’s host countries in terms of revenue Oil&Gas 11:49
Azerbaijani sees increase in oil prices Oil&Gas 11:45
Equinor discloses volume of global investments Oil&Gas 11:38
S.Korea extends social distancing curbs as COVID-19 cases rise in Seoul Other News 11:31
Equinor reveals taxes paid to host government in 2020 Oil&Gas 11:26
US and Israeli Ambassadors visit Azerbaijan's Krasnaya Sloboda village (ФОТО) Politics 11:22
Bodies of about 150 people who went missing during Second Karabakh War found up to date - General Prosecutor Politics 10:45
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 1 Uzbekistan 10:44
Azerbaijan takes measures to bring foreign companies to justice for illegal activity in Karabakh during occupation - Prosecutor General Politics 10:43
Eni, IRENA to join forces to accelerate energy transition Oil&Gas 10:42
Azerbaijan's prosecutor general talks completed criminal cases Society 10:39
Azerbaijan finds body of one of 7 servicemen who went missing during Patriotic War Politics 10:27
Several Armenians on int’l wanted list for crimes against Azerbaijanis in Patriotic War - Prosecutor General Politics 10:23
Oil slips as OPEC+ considers boosting output in tight market Oil&Gas 10:17
Azerbaijani gas to cover up to 40% of Bulgarian demand Oil&Gas 10:16
Kazakhstan, Russia ready to synchronize highway construction Transport 10:10
Dubai expo will strengthen India-UAE ties: minister Other News 09:58
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation shouldn’t concern third countries - Turkish president's administration Politics 09:55
Indian Foreign Secretary scheduled to visit Colombo soon Other News 09:51
Working Group on environmental issues held regular meeting in liberated lands of Azerbaijan Economy 09:49
India, Australia sign terms of reference for conduct of navy to navy talks Other News 09:44
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy capacitors Tenders 09:38
Uzbek Agrobank signs agreements with German, Russian banks Finance 09:38
Indian minister urges U.S. firms to push for trade agreement Other News 09:37
Piyush Goyal proposes $1 trillion target for India-US trade Other News 09:35
Star classification system for hotels in Azerbaijan is based on European standards - Tourism Board Society 09:20
Azerbaijani State Agency on Compulsory Health Insurance to set tariffs for paid services Society 09:19
SK additionally invests $55 million in U.S. alternative milk maker Business 08:55
Zoom, Five9 to terminate nearly $15 bln all-stock deal after shareholder vote ICT 08:26
Azerbaijan-EU partnership further strengthened during COVID-19 crisis - Commission Economy 08:01
Iran aims to raise gas export to Turkmenistan and Iraq Oil&Gas 07:42
China hikes 2021 rare earth quotas by 20% to record highs Business 07:03
Domestic sales of Samsung's new foldable smartphones to top 1 mln units ICT 06:31
