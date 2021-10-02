Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Sept. 20 1.7 Sept. 27 1.7 Sept. 21 1.7 Sept. 28 1.7 Sept. 22 1.7 Sept. 29 1.7 Sept. 23 1.7 Sept. 30 1.7 Sept. 24 1.7 Oct. 1 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0025 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9816. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.0114 (0.6 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Sept. 20 1.9912 Sept. 27 1.9932 Sept. 21 1.9944 Sept. 28 1.9881 Sept. 22 1.9921 Sept. 29 1.9863 Sept. 23 1.99 Sept. 30 1.9724 Sept. 24 1.9961 Oct. 1 1.9682 Average weekly 1.993 Average weekly 1.9932

The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0234. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Sept. 20 0.0232 Sept. 27 0.0234 Sept. 21 0.0232 Sept. 28 0.0235 Sept. 22 0.0233 Sept. 29 0.0234 Sept. 23 0.0233 Sept. 30 0.0234 Sept. 24 0.0234 Oct. 1 0.0233 Average weekly 0.0233 Average weekly 0.0234

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0005 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1915. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0045 manat (2.3 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Sept. 20 0.1965 Sept. 27 0.1917 Sept. 21 0.1961 Sept. 28 0.1927 Sept. 22 0.1971 Sept. 29 0.1914 Sept. 23 0.1962 Sept. 30 0.1906 Sept. 24 0.1939 Oct. 1 0.1912 Average weekly 0.196 Average weekly 0.1915

