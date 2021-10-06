Iranian currency rates for October 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to October 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,760 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Oct.6 Iranian rial on Oct. 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,283 56,891 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,300 45,126 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,812 4,794 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,929 4,873 1 Danish krone DKK 6,556 6,548 1 Indian rupee INR 564 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,259 139,374 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,607 24,650 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,703 37,805 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,396 5,395 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,432 33,192 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,270 29,161 1 South African rand ZAR 2,804 2,824 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,729 4,742 1 Russian ruble RUB 581 579 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,638 30,472 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,962 30,928 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,057 49,495 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,104 2,103 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,056 35,234 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,231 9,227 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,515 6,516 100 Thai baths THB 124,191 124,948 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,052 10,047 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,418 35,570 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,760 48,686 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,876 9,854 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,397 13,460 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,952 2,944 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,807 16,734 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,998 82,746 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,709 3,712 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,005 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 315,866 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,075 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,788 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,108 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 278,000-281,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials.

