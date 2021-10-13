S Korea's effective measure to free Iran's frozen fund - Iran deputy FM

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said on Wednesday that the only effective measure is to remove Iran's resource constraints in South Korea and compensate for the damages, Trend reports citing İRNA.

During a phone call with South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun, he recalled the South Korean side that the only effective and rapid measure in lifting Iran's resource constraints in South Korea and compensating for the damages can play an effective role in repairing South Korea's damaged image for Iranians, Ali Bagheri Kani wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Since 2018, seven billion dollars of Iranian oil money has been blocked in two South Korean banks.