Iranian currency rates for October 14

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to October 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,596 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Oct.14 Iranian rial on Oct.13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,304 57,129 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,362 45,143 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,823 4,788 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,931 4,914 1 Danish krone DKK 6,532 6,514 1 Indian rupee INR 558 557 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,184 139,138 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,544 24,629 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,010 36,937 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,399 5,398 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,737 33,756 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,212 29,160 1 South African rand ZAR 2,836 2,808 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,629 4,647 1 Russian ruble RUB 583 585 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,956 30,924 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,054 30,965 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,062 49,102 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,090 2,095 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 22 22 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,688 34,625 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,206 9,212 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,535 6,513 100 Thai baths THB 126,482 126,094 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,097 10,081 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,369 35,080 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,596 48,467 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,859 9,873 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,407 13,407 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,955 2,955 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,944 16,994 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,980 82,581 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,713 3,712 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 303,475 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,283 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,330 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,501 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 265,000-268,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000-310,000 rials.

