Iranian currency rates for November 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to November 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,677 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.2 Iranian rial on Nov.1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,441 57,498 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,127 45,887 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,933 4,889 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,002 4,974 1 Danish krone DKK 6,543 6,527 1 Indian rupee INR 562 561 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,201 138,936 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,640 24,465 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,781 36,845 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,397 5,399 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,996 33,907 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,216 30,124 1 South African rand ZAR 2,729 2,757 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,414 4,373 1 Russian ruble RUB 590 593 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,640 31,604 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,153 31,138 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,985 49,500 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,080 2,082 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 25 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,914 34,870 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,212 9,245 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,566 6,566 100 Thai baths THB 126,154 126,208 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,118 10,142 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,657 35,748 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,677 48,569 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,823 9,829 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,271 13,291 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,946 2,960 1 Afghan afghani AFN 463 463 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,153 17,356 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,055 83,084 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,739 3,737 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,983

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 306,742 rials, and the price of $1 is 264,776 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,376 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,427 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur