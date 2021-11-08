Iranian currency rates for November 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to November 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,563 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.8 Iranian rial on Nov.7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,685 56,696 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,045 46,047 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,886 4,855 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,908 4,905 1 Danish krone DKK 6,532 6,533 1 Indian rupee INR 567 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,867 138,881 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,713 24,807 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,053 37,041 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,397 5,397 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,732 33,716 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,888 29,893 1 South African rand ZAR 2,790 2,789 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,342 4,337 1 Russian ruble RUB 590 590 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,091 31,077 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,098 31,101 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,496 48,981 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,083 2,083 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,213 35,215 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,233 9,228 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,564 6,564 100 Thai baths THB 126,114 126,133 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,096 10,105 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,540 35,540 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,563 48,554 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,786 9,786 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,278 13,278 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,922 2,936 1 Afghan afghani AFN 462 462 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,162 17,178 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,723 83,150 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,723 3,723 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 309,925 rials, and the price of $1 is 268,038 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,919 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,574 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 276,000-279,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 320,000-323,000 rials.

