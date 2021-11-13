Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 51.2465 manat (1.65 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.134,261 manat, increasing by 3.25 percent or 98.4 manat compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Nov.1
|
3033,319
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov.2
|
3048,321
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov.3
|
3028,839
|
Nov. 10
|
3105,0245
|
Nov.4
|
3018,027
|
Nov. 11
|
3141,4895
|
Nov.5
|
3050,71
|
Nov. 12
|
3156,271
|
Average weekly
|
3035,844
|
Average weekly
|
3134,2616
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 42.0401 manat, which is 4.22 percent more compared to the previous week.During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1,38 manat (3,32 percent).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Nov.1
|
40,4759
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov.2
|
40,7162
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov.3
|
39,8783
|
Nov. 10
|
41,3658
|
Nov.4
|
40,0861
|
Nov. 11
|
42,0148
|
Nov.5
|
40,5272
|
Nov. 12
|
42,7397
|
Average weekly
|
40,3367
|
Average weekly
|
42,0401
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 8.5 manat (0.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price for an ounce of platinum rose by 0.76 percent compared to the last week to 1,769.596 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Nov.1
|
1750,363
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov.2
|
1799,943
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov.3
|
1765,79
|
Nov. 10
|
1793,534
|
Nov.4
|
1772,99
|
Nov. 11
|
1821,3375
|
Nov.5
|
1758,897
|
Nov. 12
|
1846,183
|
Average weekly
|
1769,596
|
Average weekly
|
1820,3515
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 22.33 manat (0.64 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3.471,431 manat, which is 0.88 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Nov.1
|
3391,424
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov.2
|
3473,517
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov.3
|
3441,259
|
Nov. 10
|
3469,9465
|
Nov.4
|
3447,515
|
Nov. 11
|
3452,071
|
Nov.5
|
3452,097
|
Nov. 12
|
3492,276
|
Average weekly
|
3441,162
|
Average weekly
|
3471,4311