Finance 16 November 2021 10:32 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for November 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to November 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,956 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Nov.16

Iranian rial on Nov.15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,444

56,342

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,552

45,594

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,787

4,796

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,829

4,834

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,449

6,463

1 Indian rupee

INR

565

565

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,007

138,703

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,987

23,899

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,850

36,876

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,393

5,391

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,552

33,463

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,636

29,581

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,754

2,741

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,175

4,210

1 Russian ruble

RUB

578

576

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,908

30,797

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,067

31,044

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,961

49,989

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,079

2,080

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,126

35,101

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,191

9,233

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,581

6,584

100 Thai baths

THB

128,435

128,489

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,092

10,084

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,533

35,609

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

47,956

48,066

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,744

9,749

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,320

13,337

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,957

2,952

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

460

460

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,080

17,178

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,776

84,248

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,719

3,718

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,759 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,409 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,750 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,494 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 268,000-271,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 306,000-309,000 rials.

