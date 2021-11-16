Iranian currency rates for November 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to November 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,956 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.16 Iranian rial on Nov.15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,444 56,342 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,552 45,594 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,787 4,796 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,829 4,834 1 Danish krone DKK 6,449 6,463 1 Indian rupee INR 565 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,007 138,703 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,987 23,899 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,850 36,876 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,393 5,391 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,552 33,463 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,636 29,581 1 South African rand ZAR 2,754 2,741 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,175 4,210 1 Russian ruble RUB 578 576 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,908 30,797 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,067 31,044 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,961 49,989 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,079 2,080 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,126 35,101 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,191 9,233 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,581 6,584 100 Thai baths THB 128,435 128,489 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,092 10,084 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,533 35,609 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,956 48,066 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,744 9,749 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,320 13,337 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,957 2,952 1 Afghan afghani AFN 460 460 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,080 17,178 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,776 84,248 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,719 3,718 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,759 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,409 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,750 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,494 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 268,000-271,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 306,000-309,000 rials.

