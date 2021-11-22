Iranian currency rates for November 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies have increased and 5 have decreased in price, compared to November 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,383 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.22 Iranian rial on Nov.21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,465 56,464 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,230 45,223 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,695 4,695 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,710 4,710 1 Danish krone DKK 6,372 6,372 1 Indian rupee INR 566 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,450 138,453 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,113 24,113 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,861 36,842 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,391 5,391 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,234 33,223 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,377 29,377 1 South African rand ZAR 2,668 2,668 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,740 3,740 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 568 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,383 30,384 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,849 30,849 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,965 48,965 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,080 2,080 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,196 35,196 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,159 9,159 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,576 6,576 100 Thai baths THB 127,941 127,940 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,051 10,051 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,367 35,368 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,383 47,384 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,698 9,698 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,496 13,496 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,953 2,953 1 Afghan afghani AFN 450 450 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,004 17,004 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,165 83,167 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 300,780 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,606 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,297 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,041 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 279,000-282,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur