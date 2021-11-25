Iranian currency rates for November 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to November 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,018 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.25 Iranian rial on Nov.24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,980 56,215 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,898 45,026 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,608 4,651 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,683 4,716 1 Danish krone DKK 6,323 6,362 1 Indian rupee INR 564 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,680 138,782 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,920 23,968 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,414 36,521 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,386 5,390 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,178 33,037 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,837 29,215 1 South African rand ZAR 2,643 2,651 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,441 3,259 1 Russian ruble RUB 561 564 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,221 30,321 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,703 30,751 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,969 49,017 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,072 2,073 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,045 35,078 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,094 9,112 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,571 6,573 100 Thai baths THB 125,837 126,725 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,975 10,009 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,367 35,275 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,018 47,305 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,695 9,680 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,491 13,501 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,942 2,944 1 Afghan afghani AFN 445 446 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,589 16,697 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,289 82,798 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,720 3,718 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,427 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,615 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,451 rials, and the price of $1 is 238,013 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 289,000-291,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 322,000 - 325,000 rials.

