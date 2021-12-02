Azerbaijan's Express-C auctions its bonds through Baku Stock Exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

An auction on placement of bonds of Azerbaijan’s Express-C LLC has been held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports on Dec. 2.

At the stock exchange, 2,000 bonds with a par value of 1,000 manat ($588.2) each, worth two million manat ($1.18 million), were placed with a maturity of two years and an annual rate of 12.5 percent.

The company placed the bonds at the BSE for the first time.