Iranian currency rates for December 11

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to December 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,517 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.11 Iranian rial on Dec.9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,701 55,564 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,619 45,553 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,640 4,642 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,691 4,726 1 Danish krone DKK 6,391 6,398 1 Indian rupee INR 554 557 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,486 138,713 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,620 23,657 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,048 36,887 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,386 5,387 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,048 33,189 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,548 28,575 1 South African rand ZAR 2,627 2,674 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,031 3,064 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,137 30,093 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,811 30,826 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,222 49,006 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,075 2,070 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,666 36,646 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,142 9,133 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,594 6,621 100 Thai baths THB 125,062 125,643 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,972 9,943 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,588 35,807 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,517 47,570 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,639 9,610 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,558 13,530 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,923 2,928 1 Afghan afghani AFN 406 436 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,699 16,538 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,469 83,597 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,718 3,720 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,019 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 311,839 rials, and the price of $1 is 275,634 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,847 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,401 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 272,000-276,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 310,000 - 313,000 rials.

