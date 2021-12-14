Iranian currency rates for December 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to December 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,439 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.14 Iranian rial on Dec.13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,571 55,733 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,587 45,609 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,619 4,641 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,639 4,696 1 Danish krone DKK 6,380 6,393 1 Indian rupee INR 555 555 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,569 138,340 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,588 23,577 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,030 37,049 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,382 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,820 33,011 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,374 28,555 1 South African rand ZAR 2,624 2,631 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,037 3,027 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 563 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,914 30,131 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,711 30,778 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,177 49,362 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,079 2,073 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,616 36,652 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,135 9,156 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,597 6,594 100 Thai baths THB 125,687 124,822 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,935 9,971 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,468 35,544 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,439 47,521 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,628 9,640 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,571 13,488 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,930 2,923 1 Afghan afghani AFN 395 406 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,688 16,667 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,463 83,399 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,726 3,717 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,855 rials, and the price of $1 is 275,214 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,565 rials, and the price of $1 is 242,200 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000 - 310,000 rials.

