Iranian currency rates for December 15

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to December 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,319 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.15 Iranian rial on Dec.14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,551 55,571 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,465 45,587 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,592 4,619 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,608 4,639 1 Danish krone DKK 6,364 6,380 1 Indian rupee INR 553 555 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,595 138,569 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,578 23,588 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,957 37,030 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,383 5,382 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,667 32,820 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,328 28,374 1 South African rand ZAR 2,601 2,624 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,922 3,037 1 Russian ruble RUB 570 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,830 29,914 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,654 30,711 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,048 49,177 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,074 2,079 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,499 36,616 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,115 9,135 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,596 6,597 100 Thai baths THB 125,637 125,687 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,929 9,935 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,437 35,468 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,319 47,439 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,599 9,628 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,593 13,571 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,931 2,930 1 Afghan afghani AFN 403 395 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,697 16,688 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,543 83,463 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,723 3,726 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,076 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,444 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,075 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,265 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 306,000 - 309,000 rials.

