Azerbaijan's Central Bank names amount of foreign currency sold through auction
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a foreign currency auction with the participation of the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) on December 16, Trend reports via the CBA.
According to the CBA, the demand of local banks for foreign currency amounted to $102.8 million and was fully met.
At the end of the auction, the weighted average rate of the manat to the US dollar amounted to 1.7 AZN/USD.
The first foreign exchange auction for a long time was held with the participation of SOFAZ on March 10, 2020, during which Azerbaijani banks purchased $323.2 million.
The CBA began to conduct currency auctions through a one-way sale of currency in a competitive environment from mid-January 2017.
