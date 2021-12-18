Iranian currency rates for December 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to December 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,358 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.18 Iranian rial on Dec.16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,718 55,478 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,509 45,362 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,616 4,603 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,661 4,623 1 Danish krone DKK 6,369 6,359 1 Indian rupee INR 552 550 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,462 138,445 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,562 23,575 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,983 36,896 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,384 5,383 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,512 32,512 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,365 28,274 1 South African rand ZAR 2,649 2,592 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,581 2,836 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,017 29,907 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,788 30,672 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,139 49,036 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,078 2,079 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,478 34,329 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,110 9,112 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,589 6,596 100 Thai baths THB 126,030 125,601 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,955 9,930 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,378 35,301 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,358 47,287 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,593 9,591 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,606 13,571 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,924 2,928 1 Afghan afghani AFN 411 404 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,589 16,689 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,178 83,678 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,722 3,719 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,982 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,124 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,376 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,301 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,267 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000 - 310,000 rials.

