Iranian currency rates for December 19

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to December 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,211 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.19 Iranian rial on Dec.18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,602 55,718 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,454 45,509 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,590 4,616 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,647 4,661 1 Danish krone DKK 6,347 6,369 1 Indian rupee INR 553 552 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,591 138,462 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,597 23,562 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,940 36,983 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,383 5,384 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,574 32,512 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,321 28,365 1 South African rand ZAR 2,644 2,649 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,558 2,581 1 Russian ruble RUB 568 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,936 30,017 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,712 30,788 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,405 49,139 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,068 2,078 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,510 34,478 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,102 9,110 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,588 6,589 100 Thai baths THB 125,870 126,030 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,956 9,955 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,356 35,378 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,211 47,358 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,595 9,593 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,564 13,606 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,923 2,924 1 Afghan afghani AFN 411 411 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,598 16,589 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,176 84,178 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,701 3,722 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,004 11,982

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,015 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,125 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,433 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,140 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 305,000 - 308,000 rials.

