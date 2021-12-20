Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market

Finance 20 December 2021 11:10 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) last week made a decision to increase the interest rate from seven percent to 7.25 percent, Trend reports.

At the same time, the upper limit of the interest rate band increased from eight percent to 8.25 percent, while the lower limit remained unchanged at six percent.

Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves increased by 4.4 percent ($2.2 billion) from January through November 2021 and reached $53 billion.

The CBA’s reserves increased by 10.2 percent and exceeded $7 billion.

According to the CBA, if the current trends remain, a big surplus of the balance of payments is expected in 2022.

Besides, last week the CBA said that the share of the Turkish lira in the assets and liabilities of the Azerbaijani banking system is insignificant and therefore the change in the rate of the Turkish currency won’t affect the currency position of the Azerbaijani banking system.

According to the CBA, macroeconomic and financial stability is maintained in Azerbaijan.

"The rapid growth of non-oil exports and the balance of payments surplus, formed amid the favorable world oil prices, maintain the balance in the foreign exchange market. Improvement in expectations is accompanied by a decrease in dollarization,” the CBA said. “In these conditions, the depreciation of the Turkish lira doesn’t affect the ratio of supply and demand in the foreign exchange market and the manat rate against the US dollar. Changes in the rate of the Turkish lira don’t significantly impact inflation in Azerbaijan.”

Besides, the CBA noted that the depreciation of the Turkish lira may temporarily change its share in various bank transfers compared to other currencies.

"However, it’s not expected that changes in the geography of transfers or in the current structure will have a significant impact on the financial system of Azerbaijan as a whole," added the Central Bank.

According to the CBA’s baseline forecast, the inflation rate will stabilize from the first quarter of next year while from the second half of the year inflation rate will surpass the upper limit of the target range.

“According to the official statistics, the monthly inflation rate in November was 1.5 percent while for 12 months - 11.1 percent,” the CBA said. “Average annual inflation rate was 6.2 percent while the average annual core inflation rate was 3.9 percent from January through November 2021. Inflation rate continues to grow in all subgroups of goods and services.”

Moreover, the CBA stressed that the consumer price index for food products increased by 1.9 percent in November compared to the previous month while the annual food inflation rate was 14.9 percent. The average annual food inflation rate reached 7.4 percent in the first 11 months of this year.

According to last week’s report, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will expand the access of Azerbaijan's small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to financing.

The EBRD said that it plans to provide Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika a loan in the amount of $13.5 million, which will contribute to doubling support for the banking sector in Azerbaijan.

"The first credit line in the amount of about $9.5 million will be provided within the framework of the agricultural financing mechanism of Azerbaijan. This mechanism, supported by EU funds, is aimed at expanding financing of the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan, which will accelerate its development," the EBRD noted.

In addition, according to the bank, another credit line worth about $4 million will be provided to SMEs in Azerbaijan.

The change by the VISA payment system of a part of interbank commissions when paying for goods in Russia will not affect the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan. Decisions on pricing issues are made in individual regions, and any change in Russia will not affect the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, a representative of VISA said.

Last week, Asian Development Bank (ADB) revised up forecasts on the GDP growth projection for 2021 from 4.1 percent to 4.7 percent, reflecting an improved outlook for Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan on account of their generally robust recovery in the first three quarters of the year.

It was also reported that during the visit of the regional operations manager of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Farid Ahmed Khan to Azerbaijan, representatives of the bank visited the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. The sides discussed the issues of current cooperation, as well as potential projects that can be financed by the Islamic Development Bank during the meeting with the delegation.

Moreover, the bank's support for the projects in the field of transport, "Smart City", "Smart Village", especially in the field of urban transformation, the possibility of obtaining technical support from the bank in the field of digital transformation were discussed.

The Islamic Development Bank expressed intention to cooperate in the financing of specific projects in the field of ICT, transport, and infrastructure in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Armenian PM calls Russia’s proposals on border delimitation with Azerbaijan acceptable
Armenian PM calls Russia’s proposals on border delimitation with Azerbaijan acceptable
France stands for launching demarcation, delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders
France stands for launching demarcation, delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan's National News Agency joins Turkic.World media platform (PHOTO) Society 12:04
Azerbaijan – Georgia trade turnover expands Georgia 12:04
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover increases Georgia 12:04
Amount of monthly pension for honorary titles increased in Azerbaijan - decree Politics 11:55
Iran sees increase in exports to ECO member states Business 11:50
Azerbaijani presidential pension for carers of invalids of 1st group and children with disabilities raised Politics 11:50
India role model for religious harmony in the world, says Dalai Lama Other News 11:48
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 11:46
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Dec.26 Oil&Gas 11:42
Azerbaijan increasing allowance for women with more than five children Politics 11:42
USAID ready to expand partnership with Georgia Georgia 11:39
Georgia reveals TOP-5 goods in domestic export in 11M2021 Georgia 11:31
Jaishankar hosts Central Asian FMs to welcome dinner ahead of Dialogue tomorrow Other News 11:27
Dr. Al Jasser Chairs 10th Meeting of IsDB Institute Board of Trustees Arab World 11:25
IRENA reveals volume of investments required for EU renewable hydrogen Oil&Gas 11:25
Amount of social benefits increase in Azerbaijan - decree Politics 11:21
Iran discloses details of contract on equipping of cars with dual fuel Oil&Gas 11:17
Green hydrogen can achieve cost-competitiveness with fossil-based hydrogen Oil&Gas 11:10
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 11:10
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 20 Georgia 11:00
Turkmenistan, India discuss implementation of TAPI Oil&Gas 11:00
Iran to launch new refinery in Bandar Abbas city Oil&Gas 10:54
Iran allocates more investments to Capital Market Stability Fund Finance 10:49
Iran negotiating with Turkish, Chinese companies on housing construction - official Construction 10:49
Coal to stay strong for coming years Oil&Gas 10:48
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office to name reasons for State Border Service helicopter crash Society 10:48
European demand for natural gas recovered much quicker than expected Oil&Gas 10:40
Kazakhstan boosts cargo transport by road over 11M2021 Transport 10:35
Sinopharm COVID-19 booster weaker against Omicron - study Other News 10:26
Iranian currency rates for December 20 Finance 10:24
Iran's ICT Minister discusses satellite program ICT 10:05
Students of Baku Higher Oil School win startup competition (PHOTO) Society 10:03
Israel in fifth COVID wave, mulls adding U.S. to Omicron 'red' list Israel 09:53
Money transfers from Georgia to Azerbaijan up Georgia 09:47
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 19 Uzbekistan 09:43
Turkmenistan to build glycyrrhizic acid production plant Business 09:42
Azerbaijani schoolchildren gain next achievement in international Olympiad Society 09:28
Nar becomes the “Mobile Operator of the Year” Society 09:26
Jubilee month full of gifts from Azercell! Society 09:25
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is one of world's leading leaders today – Russian military expert Politics 09:00
Iran records decrease in production of raw steel, steel products Business 08:57
Cargo transportation via Iranian airports growing Transport 08:57
Number of passenger planes flying over Iran up Transport 08:54
Number of passenger planes received by Iranian airports increase Transport 08:54
Iran sees increase in passenger transportation via its airports Transport 08:54
Death toll passes 200 after Philippines typhoon Other News 08:48
China foreign minister says will not fear confrontation with U.S. Other News 08:36
Latvia may become gateway to EU markets for export from Azerbaijan - Secretary of State (Interview) Economy 08:15
Kazakh Health Minister relieved of his post Kazakhstan 07:42
Putin says 32 terrorist attacks foiled in Russia in 2021 Russia 07:00
Peru confirms first 4 cases of Omicron variant Other News 06:15
Bird flu outbreak in France’s foie gras region Europe 05:30
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting King Abdullah airport Arab World 04:55
EU to supply 20 mln additional vaccine doses to fight Omicron variant Europe 04:13
PM warns Israel in 5th COVID-19 wave Israel 03:34
Israel's imports from China up 40 pct in Jan.-Nov. Israel 02:58
UK records biggest daily jump of Omicron cases Europe 02:15
No lockdown before Christmas, Germany says Europe 01:28
U.S. welcomes transfer of 10 detainees by Azerbaijan to Armenia Politics 00:44
Kazakhstan increases trade with Turkey over 9M2021 Business 00:01
Pakistani PM calls for int'l aid to Afghanistan to avoid crisis Other News 19 December 23:42
Energy crisis in Serbia was overcome thanks to purchase of fuel oil from Azerbaijan - President Oil&Gas 19 December 23:10
12 killed in flash floods in northern Iraq: governor Arab World 19 December 22:50
New COVID measures and restrictions spark protests across Europe, inciting anger Europe 19 December 22:13
Suez Canal revenue hits record high 6 bln USD in 2021: statement Other News 19 December 21:45
Macron welcomes transfer of 10 military by Azerbaijan to Armenia Politics 19 December 21:27
IMIDRO shares data on iron ore concentrate production in Iran for eighth month Business 19 December 20:53
Iran unveils details of essential products imports Business 19 December 20:53
Azerbaijani ombudsman detecting all facts of destruction of cemeteries in Fuzuli (PHOTO) Politics 19 December 20:51
Turkey's Lake Van shrinks as climate crisis fuels water retreat Turkey 19 December 20:44
Uzbekistan and Afghanistan consider the current state of bilateral relations Uzbekistan 19 December 20:33
NCDC Head concerned as number of first COVID-19 shots drops in Georgia Georgia 19 December 20:17
12 killed in flash floods in northern Iraq Arab World 19 December 19:53
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Society 19 December 19:24
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 19 December 18:46
Azerbaijan confirms 921 more COVID-19 cases, 1,382 recoveries Society 19 December 18:39
Next meeting in "3 + 3" format is planned to be held in Turkey - Cavusoglu Politics 19 December 18:20
Italian company to develop design of victory and occupation museum in Fuzuli Politics 19 December 17:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 19 December 16:56
Malaysian emergency services, volunteers rescue 21,000 from flooding Other News 19 December 16:53
OIC can play leading role in resolving humanitarian situation in Afghanistan - FM Politics 19 December 16:12
UK health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas Europe 19 December 16:08
Over 6 million people in Iran recover from COVID-19 Society 19 December 15:28
New corridor between Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia to be activated – ambassador Transport 19 December 15:04
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss results of "3 + 3" meeting Politics 19 December 15:04
Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected in Iran Society 19 December 14:43
Startup from Uzbekistan ranked second in Iceland’s top apps Uzbekistan 19 December 14:34
First transit cargo from Ukraine arrives in SW Iran port Iran 19 December 14:20
Saudi defences destroy two Houthi drones targeting Abha airport Arab World 19 December 13:39
4 dead after ocean plane crashes near Australia's Brisbane Other News 19 December 13:02
Engineers and sappers of Azerbaijani army continue to clear liberated lands from mines (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19 December 12:30
Iranian currency rates for December 19 Finance 19 December 12:29
Turkey to continue to act together with Azerbaijan - FM Politics 19 December 12:29
Azerbaijan's return of 10 Armenian servicemen is important gesture in addressing humanitarian issues - EU Special Representative Politics 19 December 12:15
SpaceX launches Turkey's Turksat 5B satellite into space Turkey 19 December 12:11
Uzbek Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange reveals volume of its transactions Uzbekistan 19 December 12:10
Georgia reports 2,195 coronavirus cases, 4,319 recoveries, 47 deaths Georgia 19 December 11:19
Typhoon death toll in Philippines' Bohol province hits 49 Other News 19 December 10:41
Azerbaijan transfers 10 servicemen to Armenia through mediation of EU Politics 19 December 10:08
Iran implements pilot project on wheat cultivation in several provinces Business 19 December 09:56
All news