Iranian currency rates for December 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to December 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,206 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.20 Iranian rial on Dec.19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,623 55,602 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,474 45,454 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,580 4,590 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,646 4,647 1 Danish krone DKK 6,347 6,347 1 Indian rupee INR 553 553 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,589 138,591 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,604 23,597 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,002 36,940 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,383 5,383 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,600 32,574 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,327 28,321 1 South African rand ZAR 2,646 2,644 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,559 2,558 1 Russian ruble RUB 568 568 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,973 29,936 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,704 30,712 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,481 49,405 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,068 2,068 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,523 34,510 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,129 9,102 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,588 6,588 100 Thai baths THB 125,881 125,870 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,954 9,956 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,356 35,356 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,206 47,211 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,598 9,595 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,564 13,564 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,927 2,923 1 Afghan afghani AFN 412 411 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,600 16,598 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,172 84,176 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,701 3,701 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,003 12,004

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 305,140 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,486 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,150 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,804 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 304,000 - 307,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur