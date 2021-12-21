Iranian currency rates for December 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to December 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,437 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.21 Iranian rial on Dec.20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,533 55,623 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,644 45,474 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,595 4,580 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,641 4,646 1 Danish krone DKK 6,380 6,347 1 Indian rupee INR 554 553 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,588 138,589 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,567 23,604 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,020 37,002 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,384 5,383 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,457 32,600 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,215 28,327 1 South African rand ZAR 2,663 2,646 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,311 2,559 1 Russian ruble RUB 566 568 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,891 29,973 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,732 30,704 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,692 49,481 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,075 2,068 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,611 34,523 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,094 9,129 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,589 6,588 100 Thai baths THB 124,929 125,881 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,941 9,954 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,250 35,356 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,437 47,206 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,569 9,598 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,572 13,564 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,921 2,927 1 Afghan afghani AFN 411 412 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,595 16,600 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,272 84,172 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,714 3,701 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,003

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 304,777 rials, and the price of $1 is 269,840 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 277,111 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,346 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 306,000 - 309,000 rials.

