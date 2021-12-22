Iranian currency rates for December 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to December 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,329 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.22 Iranian rial on Dec.21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,639 55,533 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,430 45,644 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,590 4,595 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,687 4,641 1 Danish krone DKK 6,365 6,380 1 Indian rupee INR 555 554 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,629 138,588 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,548 23,567 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,795 37,020 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,384 5,384 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,479 32,457 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,363 28,215 1 South African rand ZAR 2,645 2,663 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,275 2,311 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 566 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,974 29,891 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,752 30,732 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,152 48,692 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,075 2,075 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,663 34,611 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,118 9,094 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,591 6,589 100 Thai baths THB 124,542 124,929 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,980 9,941 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,222 35,250 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,329 47,437 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,601 9,569 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,592 13,572 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,934 2,921 1 Afghan afghani AFN 408 411 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,569 16,595 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,841 84,272 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,720 3,714 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,016 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 306,806 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,256 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,888 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,820 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 304,000 - 307,000 rials.

