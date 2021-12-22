Iranian currency rates for December 22

Finance 22 December 2021 10:09 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to December 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,329 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Dec.22

Iranian rial on Dec.21

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,639

55,533

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,430

45,644

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,590

4,595

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,687

4,641

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,365

6,380

1 Indian rupee

INR

555

554

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,629

138,588

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,548

23,567

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,795

37,020

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,384

5,384

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,479

32,457

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,363

28,215

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,645

2,663

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,275

2,311

1 Russian ruble

RUB

567

566

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,974

29,891

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,752

30,732

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,152

48,692

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,075

2,075

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,663

34,611

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,118

9,094

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,591

6,589

100 Thai baths

THB

124,542

124,929

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,980

9,941

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,222

35,250

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

47,329

47,437

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,601

9,569

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,592

13,572

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,934

2,921

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

408

411

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,569

16,595

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,720

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

84,841

84,272

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,720

3,714

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,016

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 306,806 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,256 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,888 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,820 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 304,000 - 307,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan reveals data for oil exports in 11M2021
Azerbaijan reveals data for oil exports in 11M2021
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound
Iran’s Shiraz Oil Refining Company sells various products at energy exchange
Iran’s Shiraz Oil Refining Company sells various products at energy exchange
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan reveals data for oil exports in 11M2021 Oil&Gas 11:21
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Oil&Gas 11:20
Iran’s Shiraz Oil Refining Company sells various products at energy exchange Oil&Gas 11:05
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 22 Georgia 11:01
Large-scale investment in oil & gas infrastructures to remain crucial even in medium to long-term Oil&Gas 11:00
Pressure on oil & gas industry mounting from institutional investors – Saipem Oil&Gas 10:56
Saipem expects highest reduction in capex in exploration & production Oil&Gas 10:50
Azerbaijani population's bank deposits in national currency grow Finance 10:45
Fluxys Belgium offers new commercial storage model Oil&Gas 10:43
Georgia - China trade turnover up in 11M2021 Georgia 10:30
Azerbaijan talks local packaging enterprises with potential to enter foreign markets Economy 10:29
EIB prioritizes projects that advance climate action in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:09
Iranian currency rates for December 22 Finance 10:09
EIB working with local partners in Azerbaijan to support economic dev’t Finance 10:06
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro to purchase equipment for ventilation systems via tender Oil&Gas 10:02
Iranian FM leaves for Azerbaijan Politics 09:53
There will be no talks on European security without Europe - Karen Donfried Europe 09:52
Russia's Perm, Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in several areas Economy 09:52
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev played leading global role in combating COVID-19 pandemic Politics 09:50
Price indexes of construction, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 09:39
Construction of unit nearing completion on Turkmenbashi complex Business 09:39
UK reduces COVID-19 self-isolation to 7 days for most in England Europe 09:36
Uzbekistan reveals main countries in terms of imports for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 09:36
Israeli hospital reports first death of patient with Omicron variant Israel 09:34
Azerbaijan unveils trade surplus for 10M2021 Economy 09:34
Azerbaijan shares revenue data to state budget via State Customs Committee Economy 09:33
Turkey’s Central Bank includes Azerbaijani manat in list of foreign currencies for trade Finance 09:32
Oil climbs on weaker dollar, China, amid Omicron caution Oil&Gas 09:26
Russia’s Gazprombank projects share of Azerbaijan's oil and gas GDP in medium term Economy 08:00
Kazakhstan confirms 416 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr Kazakhstan 07:38
Australian scientists develop speedy COVID-19 test Other News 06:54
Turkey-Germany ties should be guided by common sense: Erdogan Turkey 06:13
EU to limit validity of digital COVID-19 pass to 9 months Europe 05:31
Morocco's coast guards rescue 352 migrants off coasts World 04:47
Oil prices rise after Omicron sell-off Oil&Gas 04:05
5.9-magnitude quake hits 57 km E of Port Alsworth, Alaska World 03:20
Biden calls on Americans to vaccinate to fight Omicron as Europe braces for 'storm' US 02:43
At least 3 killed, 44 injured in India's oil refinery fire Other News 01:49
Sudan's PM Hamdok intends to resign within hours Other News 01:07
U.S. security adviser to visit Israel for talks on Iran US 00:26
EDB may help Uzbekistan to solve problems related to water, energy shortages Uzbekistan 00:14
'Significant surge' in European cases expected as Omicron spreads - WHO Europe 21 December 23:35
Transport movement to be restricted at First Republic Square Georgia 21 December 23:03
Building collapses in Iran injuring 12 people (PHOTO/VIDEO) Iran 21 December 23:01
Germany agrees new contact limits to curb COVID-19 Europe 21 December 22:31
Kyrgyzstan exported 10.8 thsd tons of agricultural products during week Kyrgyzstan 21 December 21:57
EU allocates $632M more for migrants in Turkey Turkey 21 December 21:39
Japan to cooperate with Iran in fight against COVID-19 - ambassador Iran 21 December 21:22
Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR marks its 10th anniversary (PHOTO) Society 21 December 20:59
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to approve memorandum of understanding on information exchange between Azerbaijan and Croatia Politics 21 December 20:57
Azerbaijan increases gas export in 11M2021 Oil&Gas 21 December 20:44
Azerbaijan reduces export duty rate on leather goods Economy 21 December 20:26
Azerbaijan approves "Model Regulation of Agricultural Parks" Economy 21 December 20:25
President Ilham Aliyev signs order appointing chairmen, judges to several courts of first instance Politics 21 December 20:25
Azerbaijan approves Charter of Agency for Development of Economic Zones upon presidential order Politics 21 December 19:55
President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish minister of energy and natural resources (VIDEO) Politics 21 December 19:41
President Ilham Aliyev receives Georgian defense minister (VIDEO) Politics 21 December 19:41
Azerbaijan sees growth in number of its economically active citizens Economy 21 December 19:40
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 21 December 19:26
Azerbaijan confirms 662 more COVID-19 cases, 1,452 recoveries Society 21 December 18:42
Azerbaijani serviceman dies as result of electric shock Society 21 December 18:41
Azerbaijan discloses foreign trade turnover in 11M2021 Economy 21 December 18:39
Georgian defense minister visits Azerbaijan Politics 21 December 18:30
Kyrgyzstan’s embassy in Baku eyes to solve some key tasks with Azerbaijan - ambassador Economy 21 December 18:29
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 21 December 18:13
North Macedonia announces time of launching project for importing Azerbaijani gas Oil&Gas 21 December 17:59
Georgia's tangerines export rises Georgia 21 December 17:55
Georgia’s imports from Turkmenistan almost triple Georgia 21 December 17:55
Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot bank raises $569 mln in debt offering Israel 21 December 17:54
Boeing, Airbus executives urge delay in U.S. 5G wireless deployment US 21 December 17:38
Azerbaijan records growth in loan portfolio of local banks Economy 21 December 17:38
German COVID experts push for immediate contact limits Europe 21 December 17:36
Georgia, Visa to co-op to support SMEs Georgia 21 December 17:35
Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources arrives in Baku Oil&Gas 21 December 17:24
Announcement of Shusha as Azerbaijan's cultural capital - important message, minister says Society 21 December 17:20
IRENEX reveals data on sales of Iran’s Shazand Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 21 December 17:18
Uzbekistan names leading countries in terms of exports in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 21 December 17:16
Uzbek Central Bank shares data on volume of reserve assets Uzbekistan 21 December 17:05
EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass Europe 21 December 17:00
Turkey registers more companies with Azerbaijani capital for 11M2021 Turkey 21 December 16:55
Gas price in Europe exceeds $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters first time ever Europe 21 December 16:54
Iran boosts its trade turnover with EAEU member countries Business 21 December 16:51
Azerbaijani State Migration Service to purchase household goods via tender Economy 21 December 16:49
Georgia doubles oil products import from Azerbaijan Georgia 21 December 16:43
Value of GDP in Iran's agricultural sector declines Business 21 December 16:39
Uzbekistan reveals volume of exports and imports for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 21 December 16:36
Health, economic issues to have great impact on European 2022 energy demand Oil&Gas 21 December 16:30
Uzbek-Chinese Asia Trans Gas company opens tender for supply of pipes and fittings Tenders 21 December 16:23
Georgia’s GDP up in 3Q2021 Georgia 21 December 16:22
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces its weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 21 December 16:16
Georgia boost exports to Kazakhstan Georgia 21 December 16:15
Iran records increase in domestic cargo transportation via country’s airports Transport 21 December 16:11
Turkmenistan to establish joint company with Abu Dhabi Development Fund Business 21 December 16:11
President Putin thanks Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh region for professionalism, endurance, persistence Politics 21 December 16:06
Domestic passenger transportation via Iranian airports increasing Transport 21 December 16:02
Azerbaijan reveals Top 10 oil importers Oil&Gas 21 December 15:54
Azerbaijan eyes increasing share of renewable energy sources in total production capacity by 2030 Oil&Gas 21 December 15:46
Iran sees increase in value of GDP in oil-gas sector Oil&Gas 21 December 15:32
Iran, Turkmenistan on verge of wrapping up gas talks Oil&Gas 21 December 15:14
It is very important to determine new spheres of co-op between Azerbaijan, Russia - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations Politics 21 December 15:01
All news