Relations between Baku and Paris developed in extremely difficult, "stormy" conditions in outgoing year – ambassador (Interview) Politics 18:18
Azerbaijan confirms 306 more COVID-19 cases, 560 recoveries Society 18:12
IMF says mobilization of Azerbaijan’s non-oil tax revenue critical for strengthening long-term fiscal sustainability Finance 18:11
Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds meeting Society 17:59
IMF expects increase in Azerbaijan’s net foreign assets in 2022 Finance 17:57
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues rising in Iran Finance 17:54
Azerbaijan's lending to real estate market rises for 11M2021 Finance 17:48
Azerbaijan significantly boosts cotton exports Economy 17:45
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan raises lending to individuals, legal entities for 11M2021 Economy 17:38
Gazprom does not plan to sell gas on e-sales platform from December 27 to 31 Russia 17:25
Azerbaijan unveils oil export volume to Canada Oil&Gas 17:15
Turkey discloses cargo shipments via its ports from Bulgaria Turkey 17:12
Led by high-tech, Israel exports projected to reach record $140 bln in 2021 Israel 17:11
Ethiopian Airlines to resume using Boeing 737 MAX planes in Feb Other News 17:09
Turkey discloses number of docking ships at Aliaga port for 11M2021 Turkey 17:09
Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz fields fall short of planned output Oil&Gas 17:06
Azerbaijan twofold boosts cotton yarn exports over 11M2021 Economy 17:05
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 17:00
Baku holds tree planting campaign dedicated to birthday anniversary of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Society 16:57
Iran’s CBI announces amount of loans issued for agricultural sector Finance 16:56
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 16:56
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipments via local ports from Algeria for 11M2021 Turkey 16:56
In Kyrgyzstan, dollar exchange rate increased by 2.4% in six months Kyrgyzstan 16:48
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via BOTAŞ port in 11M2021 Turkey 16:48
Azerbaijan’s 11M2021 volume of loans issued to transport, communications sector decreases Finance 16:47
Central Bank of Iran unveils amount loans issued by Iranian banks Finance 16:46
Euro zone bond yields rise in thin trade Europe 16:36
Iran, Iraq sign MoU on construction of Shalamcheh-Basra railway Transport 16:35
First meeting of Supreme Council of Iranians Abroad to open on Wednesday Politics 16:29
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 16:25
Iran’s NICICO increases production Business 16:01
Azerbaijan implementing number of large road projects in liberated territories Economy 16:00
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold unveils volume of gold produced since early 2021 Economy 15:53
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President of Greece Politics 15:49
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 27 Society 15:49
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan records growth in agricultural production value Economy 15:45
Iran’s Oil Ministry and Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research sign agreements Oil&Gas 15:42
Azerbaijan sees growth in payment cards for 11M2021 Finance 15:40
325 foreigners and stateless people acquire Azerbaijani citizenship Society 15:31
CBI, Securities and Exchange Organization of Iran form joint committee Finance 15:14
Kazakhstan boosts passenger transport by air Transport 14:59
Israel tests 4th COVID vaccine dose, awaits ministry green light Israel 14:57
Azerbaijani banks issue more consumer loans for 11M2021 Finance 14:57
Azerbaijani banks boost loan portfolio in 11M2021 Finance 14:57
U.S. soybeans and corn extend rally on South America weather US 14:53
Greenfields Petroleum updates on work at Azerbaijan’s Bahar gas field Oil&Gas 14:53
Azerbaijan’s Agro Procurement and Supplies company opens tender to buy tires, car batteries Tenders 14:52
Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy to buy equipment for substations reconstruction via tenders Tenders 14:49
Conditions to be created for signing of new contracts between Iran, Azerbaijan - official Business 14:45
Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy opens tender to reconstruct and commission Imishli substation Tenders 14:45
Azerbaijan eyes exporting electricity to Turkey, EU countries from 2024 Oil&Gas 14:45
Iran explains problem with its big shipment for Uzbekistan not going through Turkmenistan Business 14:44
Iran experiencing downward inflation trend Finance 14:33
GUAM Sec-Gen congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:29
President of Union Européenne de Cyclisme congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:28
Baku Transport Agency opens tender for road marking services Tenders 14:27
Azerbaijan reports on mine clearance in liberated lands over past week Politics 14:26
At 66, Lorraine More wins gold for India in powerlifting Other News 14:18
India Imposes Antidumping Duty on 5 Chinese Goods for 5 Yrs Other News 14:17
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank reveals volume of mortgage loans issued since beginning of 2021 Finance 14:16
Oman expresses willingness to enhance relations with Iran Politics 14:08
Iran's export to Iraq increases Business 14:06
Greenfields Petroleum talks on construction work progress at Gum Deniz Oil&Gas 14:04
FM talks about illegal visit of French official to Azerbaijan’s territory Politics 14:01
Energy expert warns about Iran's increase of domestic gasoline prices Oil&Gas 14:01
Value of Kazakhstan's monetary base increases Kazakhstan 13:59
New chairman of Azerbaijani State Reserves Agency appointed Politics 13:58
President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 13:57
Gas production differences at Azerbaijan’s Bahar field: m-o-m review Oil&Gas 13:47
Iran's parliament to change method of reviewing budget bill Business 13:47
Kazakhstan reports increase in coal extraction over 11M2021 Business 13:42
Iran's gas supplies to Iraq decrease as latter facing electricity shortage Oil&Gas 13:34
Work gets into fast lane on India's bullet train project Other News 13:31
Iran's Abadan International Airport opens flights to Kuwait Transport 13:29
Oil production rate differences at Azerbaijan’s Gum Deniz Oil&Gas 13:28
Industrial sector companies help boost index at Tehran Stock Exchange Finance 13:25
Made sure development works don't stop even during pandemic: PM Modi in Himachal Other News 13:20
1.5 crore fewer income tax returns filed so far in India Other News 13:18
Iran's ICT ministry to invest in 5G technology ICT 12:52
Azerbaijan to chair OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation Politics 12:41
Azerbaijani FM talks creation of working group on border demarcation with Armenia Politics 12:28
Azerbaijan, EU eye completing work on bilateral agreement in 2022 – FM Politics 12:28
End of COVID-19 pandemic impossible to predict - WHO Europe 12:27
Iran eyes expanding roads in Ardabil Province to develop trade, transit relations with Azerbaijan Transport 12:26
WHO Regional Director for Europe expects Sputnik V to be approved soon Europe 12:09
Azerbaijan's Unibank to purchase equipment, licenses via tender Tenders 12:09
Illegal visit to Azerbaijan’s Khankandi by French official doesn’t correspond to state policy - Azerbaijani MP Politics 12:04
Demining of Azerbaijan's liberated areas - main issue now - ministry Politics 12:02
India logs highest single-day rise of omicron cases, tally climbs to 578 Other News 12:01
Azerbaijan to appeal to int’l courts on number of conventions – FM Politics 12:00
Azerbaijan, Iran consider building new bridge over Araz River Construction 11:59
Turkey reveals number of trucks handled by local ports in 11M2021 Turkey 11:59
Azerbaijan continued its policy based on national interests – FM Politics 11:55
India Inc raises over Rs 9-trn through equity, debt issuances in 2021 Other News 11:53
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender for vehicles repair Tenders 11:50
Russian QIWI payment system ready to expand co-op with Azerbaijan Economy 11:43
Azerbaijani servicemen return after completing the Commando Courses (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:39
Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service opens tender for household goods Tenders 11:36
Turkmenistan starts collection of citrus fruits in Akhal region Business 11:33
Georgia’s tourism sector to fully recover in 2022 - Galt & Taggart Georgia 11:27
