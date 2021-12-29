Iranian currency rates for Dec. 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to December 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,511 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.29 Iranian rial on Dec.28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,409 56,435 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,807 45,773 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,640 4,615 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,773 4,751 1 Danish krone DKK 6,390 6,399 1 Indian rupee INR 563 561 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,792 138,749 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,513 23,530 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,599 36,571 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,386 5,385 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,779 32,816 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,551 28,602 1 South African rand ZAR 2,670 2,706 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,550 3,651 1 Russian ruble RUB 570 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,373 30,396 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,010 30,952 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,990 49,977 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,070 2,068 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,130 35,011 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,133 9,133 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,596 6,594 100 Thai baths THB 125,295 125,288 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,047 10,041 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,355 35,385 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,511 47,577 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,667 9,672 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,594 13,637 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,953 2,954 1 Afghan afghani AFN 405 407 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,626 16,649 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,019 83,631 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,994 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,264 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 278,541 rials, and the price of $1 is 246,228 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 331,000-334,000 rials.

