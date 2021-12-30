Iranian currency rates for Dec. 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to December 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,613 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.30 Iranian rial on Dec.29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,589 56,409 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,902 45,807 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,642 4,640 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,775 4,773 1 Danish krone DKK 6,404 6,390 1 Indian rupee INR 564 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,790 138,792 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,522 23,513 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,524 36,599 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,387 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,785 32,779 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,667 28,551 1 South African rand ZAR 2,630 2,670 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,327 3,550 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 570 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,405 30,373 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,063 31,010 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,970 48,990 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,071 2,070 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,189 35,130 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,115 9,133 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,593 6,596 100 Thai baths THB 125,412 125,295 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,044 10,047 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,422 35,355 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,613 47,511 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,635 9,667 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,550 13,594 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,950 2,953 1 Afghan afghani AFN 405 405 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,633 16,626 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,262 83,019 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,718 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,104 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,898 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 281,225 rials, and the price of $1 is 248,070 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 333,000-336,000 rials.

