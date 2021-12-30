Iranian currency rates for Dec. 30

Iranian currency rates for Dec. 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to December 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,613 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Dec.30

Iranian rial on Dec.29

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,589

56,409

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,902

45,807

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,642

4,640

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,775

4,773

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,404

6,390

1 Indian rupee

INR

564

563

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,790

138,792

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,522

23,513

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,524

36,599

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,387

5,386

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,785

32,779

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,667

28,551

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,630

2,670

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,327

3,550

1 Russian ruble

RUB

567

570

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,405

30,373

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,063

31,010

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,970

48,990

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,071

2,070

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,189

35,130

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,115

9,133

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,593

6,596

100 Thai baths

THB

125,412

125,295

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,044

10,047

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,422

35,355

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

47,613

47,511

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,635

9,667

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,550

13,594

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,950

2,953

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

405

405

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,633

16,626

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,262

83,019

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,718

3,721

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,104 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,898 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 281,225 rials, and the price of $1 is 248,070 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 333,000-336,000 rials.

---

