Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts up short-term notes for auction
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held a new auction for short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports citing the BSE.
According to the BSE, during the auction, the CBA put up the short-term notes worth 100 million manat ($58.8 million) with a circulation period of 28 days.
During the auction, 20 investors filed 24 orders in the price range up to 99.53 manat or $58.54 (6.01 percent).
The total amount of orders at nominal prices made up over 1.07 billion manat ($630 million).
The maturity date is February 9, 2022.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 12)
