Iranian currency rates for January 17

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to January 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,950 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.17 Iranian rial on Jan.16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,444 57,449 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,942 45,951 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,650 4,654 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,800 4,796 1 Danish krone DKK 6,442 6,443 1 Indian rupee INR 567 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,797 138,803 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,810 23,810 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,777 36,775 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,395 5,395 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,462 33,450 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,559 28,570 1 South African rand ZAR 2,730 2,731 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,106 3,106 1 Russian ruble RUB 551 550 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,286 30,271 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,162 31,165 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,497 49,435 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,073 2,073 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,373 35,374 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,177 9,179 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,612 6,612 100 Thai baths THB 126,551 126,624 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,050 10,050 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,280 35,280 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,950 47,937 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,651 9,651 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,648 13,648 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,935 2,935 1 Afghan afghani AFN 401 401 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,343 16,343 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,816 81,816 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,723 3,723 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,008 12,008

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 296,643 rials, and the price of $1 is 259,832 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 281,834 rials, and the price of $1 is 246,861 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 272,000-275,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials.

