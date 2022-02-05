Iranian currency rates for February 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to February 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,100 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.5 Iranian rial on Feb.3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,878 56,979 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,411 45,714 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,597 4,562 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,785 4,763 1 Danish krone DKK 6,462 6,380 1 Indian rupee INR 563 562 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,889 138,798 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,092 23,844 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,450 36,722 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,392 5,389 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,915 33,096 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,728 27,828 1 South African rand ZAR 2,717 2,730 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,096 3,117 1 Russian ruble RUB 553 550 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,684 29,921 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,217 31,164 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,895 49,076 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,075 2,072 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,151 35,081 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,139 9,119 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,602 6,602 100 Thai baths THB 127,162 126,658 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,050 10,034 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,009 34,939 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,100 47,452 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,721 9,691 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,119 13,870 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,919 2,926 1 Afghan afghani AFN 442 423 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,288 16,251 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,718 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,907 82,346 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,729 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,971 11,604

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,460 rials, and the price of $1 is 248,382 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,127 rials, and the price of $1 is 238,486 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 305,000-308,000 rials.

